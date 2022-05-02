ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Fight sends shoppers scrambling at Roosevelt Field Mall

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLyqs_0fQ6CEcL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMGEb_0fQ6CEcL00
Police: Fight leads to evacuation of Roosevelt Field Mall 00:31

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- A day of shopping was interrupted on Long Island.

A fight at Roosevelt Field Mall sent panicked shoppers taking off in all directions.

Video posted to social media shows shoppers running out of the mall in Garden City on Sunday afternoon, some of them holding children and pushing strollers.

Police said a large fight broke out near the Victoria's Secret store at around 4 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, NY
City
Roosevelt, NY
Roosevelt, NY
Crime & Safety
Garden City, NY
Crime & Safety
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Long Island#Secret
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Missing Bronx girl found in Poughkeepsie hotel

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx 13-year-old who disappeared after school on April 12 with her foster sister was rescued Friday afternoon upstate at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie, according to the girl’s father and a child welfare advocate.  Also, a law enforcement source confirmed earlier Friday that the other girl, also 13, called her […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Black Enterprise

Man Visiting NYC Threw Girlfriend to Ground Before Being Shot in Broad Daylight

A man visiting New York City from Virginia was reportedly brawling with his girlfriend in the street before he was fatally shot in the head on Sunday afternoon. Ronald Thomas, 27, was killed sitting in a white Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 around 12:15 p.m.Sunday, The New York Post reported. Eyewitnesses told police that Thomas was fighting with his girlfriend and “threw her to the ground” right before he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Crowd beats, stabs and robs man in Midtown

NEW YORK - Police are searching for several suspects seen on video beating and stabbing a man in Manhattan.It happened early Saturday morning on Eighth Avenue in Midtown. Police said the 36-year-old victim got into an argument with three people, and was then attacked by a larger group. They allegedly punched and kicked the man, threw a garbage can at him and stabbed him three times in the shoulder and back. Police said the suspects also stole his cellphone and sunglasses before taking off down 44th Street toward Seventh Avenue. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy