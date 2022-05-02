Fight sends shoppers scrambling at Roosevelt Field Mall

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- A day of shopping was interrupted on Long Island.

A fight at Roosevelt Field Mall sent panicked shoppers taking off in all directions.

Video posted to social media shows shoppers running out of the mall in Garden City on Sunday afternoon, some of them holding children and pushing strollers.

Police said a large fight broke out near the Victoria's Secret store at around 4 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.