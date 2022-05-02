WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022
In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and most teams have one, some have two sectional series left on their regular season schedule.
Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling of the brackets on the Playoff Pairings Show.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Sunday, May 1.
Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Hempfield Spartans
Class 5A: 13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Latrobe Wildcats
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Franklin Regional Panthers
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Plum Mustangs
West Allegheny Indians
South Fayette Lions
Shaler Titans
Chartiers Valley Colts
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Class 4A: 4 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Knoch Knights
North Catholic Trojans
Montour Spartans
West Mifflin Titans
Class 3A: 9 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Hopewell Vikings
Mohawk Warriors
Ellwood City Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
Yough Cougars
Southmoreland Scotties
Class 2A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Bentworth Bearcats
California Trojans
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Avella Eagles
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Comments / 0