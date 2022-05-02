ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022

By Don Rebel
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin catcher Tyler Cupp tags out Upper St. Clair’s Charlie Eberlie at home plate during their game on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Norwin High School.

In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and most teams have one, some have two sectional series left on their regular season schedule.

Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling of the brackets on the Playoff Pairings Show.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Sunday, May 1.

Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Hempfield Spartans

Class 5A: 13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Latrobe Wildcats

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Franklin Regional Panthers

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Plum Mustangs

West Allegheny Indians

South Fayette Lions

Shaler Titans

Chartiers Valley Colts

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Class 4A: 4 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Knoch Knights

North Catholic Trojans

Montour Spartans

West Mifflin Titans

Class 3A: 9 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Hopewell Vikings

Mohawk Warriors

Ellwood City Wolverines

South Park Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

East Allegheny Wildcats

Yough Cougars

Southmoreland Scotties

Class 2A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Bentworth Bearcats

California Trojans

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Avella Eagles

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

