The Body of a Missing Boy is Found
Last night (4-30-2022) a 17 year old boy who was wade fishing in the water near the San Luis Pass Bridge suddenly went missing. Galveston Police Department received a call around 8:30 and started a search for the boy. Included was the U.S. Coast Guard, Texas EquuSearch, and various surrounding law enforcement agencies. The body of the boy was found by searchers in an EquuSearch boat this evening (5-1-2022) around 5:30, roughly 300 yards from where his fellow-fishermen say he had been fishing.
photo:GettyImages
