Jacksonville, FL

Introducing the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2022 NFL Draft class

By James Johnson
 4 days ago
The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the league’s other 31 teams, and now each organization can focus on the upcoming NFL season. The Jags had the first pick of the whole process along with 11 other picks, which tied them with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most picks in the whole event.

With 12 total picks, the Jags were a busy team and made three trades along the way. That left them with seven selections when the draft ended, most of which were to help on the defensive side.

Now, with the whole draft process, let’s go back and review every pick from No. 1 selection Travon Walker to the Jags’ last pick Montaric Brown.

Round 1 | No. 1 overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhNv4_0fQ6AzjY00

The Pick: DL Travon Walker, Georgia

Jags general manager Trent Baalke has been known to take players with strong physical traits, so no one in the football community was shocked by this pick. When looking at those traits, especially his explosiveness, there is a lot for fans to be excited about with Walker. He could be a shot in the arm for a defense that needs another freakish talent to pair with Josh Allen.

Round 1 | No. 27 overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQJQy_0fQ6AzjY00

The Pick: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

The Jags shocked fans after trading up from pick No. 33 to pick No. 27, giving them two first-round selections for a second consecutive time. With that pick, they found an answer at the inside linebacker role with Lloyd after releasing Myles Jack earlier this offseason. With this selection, the Jags are getting a versatile player who is physical when it comes to playing downhill, and they are also getting a player who can help as a pass-rusher.

Round 3 | No. 65 overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fCFb_0fQ6AzjY00

The Pick: OL Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Many fans wanted to see the Jags draft an offensive lineman at some point, and while it wasn’t in the first round, they still did it pretty early by acquiring Fortner with pick No. 65. The team lost center Brandon Linder this offseason, so there was a void to fill as he was their best offensive lineman. With Fortner’s football IQ, he can be that player and could start where Linder once did or at left guard.

Round 3 | No. 70 overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROy4u_0fQ6AzjY00

The pick: LBChad Muma, Wyoming

The selection of Muma was a shocker because the Jags traded up to grab Lloyd earlier in the process. However, it appears that getting Muma with pick No. 70 was too good a value pick to pass up as he was projected to be a second-round pick too many in the football community. It will be on the staff how to figure out how to get him defensive snaps, but the Jags got a player who is a sound tackler, evades blocks well to get to the ball carrier, and reads the quarterback well.

Round 5 | No. 154 overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByUYR_0fQ6AzjY00

The pick: RB Snoop Conner, Ole Miss

The selection of Conner was also one that had fans scratching their heads because other notable running backs were still available like Jerome Ford and Karen Williams. At the same time, it shouldn’t be all that shocking because of who the Jags showed interest in before the draft. Two running backs they met with were Hassan Haskins and Tyrion Davis-Price, both of whom were bigger backs who played physical.

Conner is a similar player to both from that perspective, and he will come in and help give the Jags better depth behind James Robinson and Travis Etienne.

Round 6 | No. 197 overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYoGn_0fQ6AzjY00

The pick: CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist University

Baalke continued to invest in the cornerback position Saturday, adding two draft selections to the group. With pick No. 197, he selected Junior, who garnered a great bit of buzz this offseason despite being a DII prospect. He was able to participate in the NFLPA and Senior Bowls and caught the eyes of scouts to the point where the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and New England Patriots asked him to visit.

Scouts seem to like Junior’s hip fluidity and striking ability. He also seems to be sticky in man coverage, too. If he can get over the significant jump in competition level, he has a chance to beat out players like Tre Herndon or Chris Claybrooks for a roster spot.

Round 7 | No. 222 overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euVnT_0fQ6AzjY00

The pick: CB Montaric Brown, Arkansas

The Jags double-dipped at the cornerback position to conclude the draft. They were able to land an All-Southeastern Conference player in Brown, who had the third-lowest passer rating allowed in man coverage last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Brown is a battle-tested player after spending time in the SEC West where teams like Alabama and Louisiana State are consistently providing good competition. However, his speed is a concern and that could point to him having to be a very technically sound player on the NFL level to stick around.

