Music

Photos: George Strait, Willie Nelson christen the Moody Center in grand opening celebration

By Andrea Guzmán
Austonia
Austonia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Moody Center hosted its grand opening over the weekend with music from George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and the Randy Rogers Band. Arriving just in time for Nelson...

austonia.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

George Strait & Birthday Boy Willie Nelson to Share Stage for 2nd Time Ever Thanks to Matthew McConaughey

There’s a lot to unpack in this title. Let’s get started. George Strait has been tapped for the grand opening of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 29. The King of Country will officially dedicate the new 15,000-seat venue with a concert dubbed “Strait from Moody Center.” And George is bringing along a couple of Texas-sized compadres: Willie Nelson, who will be celebrating his 89th birthday, and Randy Rogers.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

First look: $338 million Moody Center prepares to open its doors

The long-awaited Moody Center is just hours away from its ribbon-cutting, starring Austin’s own Matthew McConaughey, before opening its doors for its inaugural John Mayer concert on Wednesday.The $338 million project will have its official ‘Strait from Moody Center’ grand opening, a Texas-sized concert with sets from George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and the Randy Rogers Band on April 29-30. The layout of the arena can be customized to the musician or the event. (Laura Figi/Austonia)With 530,000 square feet and glass walls circling the perimeter, the venue can seat 15,000 and offers a lot more natural light and local touches...
AUSTIN, TX
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See the Judds’ Final Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, the Judds reunited to give their first awards-show performance in two decades, singing the timeless ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Tragically, the performance also proved to be their last following Saturday’s shocking news of Naomi Judd’s death at 76. For their rendition of the 1990 Top 5 hit, Naomi and daughter Wynonna sang face to face on an outdoor stage in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — the very institution that was to induct them as members this Sunday....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Randy Rogers Band#The Moody Center#The Frank Erwin Center#Ut
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
AL.com

The Judds join Country Music Hall of Fame day after Naomi Judd dies: ‘Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,’ Wynonna says

Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned Naomi Judd while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs.
MUSIC
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

