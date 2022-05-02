ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sarah Lancaster Named 2022 Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Education Minnesota selected Sarah Lancaster as 2022’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Lancaster teaches first grade at Onamia Elementary School in Onamia, a city in Mille Lacs County. She says this honor goes beyond her own classroom.

MORE: What Makes A Great Teacher?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFH3f_0fQ666An00

Sarah Lancaster (credit: CBS)

“It means that I now have this amazing opportunity to be an integral part of this pivotal moment in the world of education, especially now as we’re on the precipice of some change,” Lancaster said. “And I get to speak for my students, my staff, my community, and I get to be their voice.”

Lancaster will now represent Minnesota as its candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Comments / 2

Related
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Recommends Indoor Masking As COVID Cases Continue to Climb

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Minnesota. While most are less severe, the weekly case rate has doubled statewide in the past month. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,979 new cases and five deaths. Hospitalizations are also up. “It’s kind of exciting to travel, it’s the first conference I’ve been to in three years, so it’ll be nice to see my friends and colleagues again,” said Boston resident Megan Parisi. As visitors like Parisi descend on Minneapolis for a jam-packed weekend of sporting events, concerts and conferences, city officials hope they remembered their masks which are now...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Lancaster
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

25 Years Later, Questions Linger In Minneapolis Investigation Of Andrew Cunanan’s Murders

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-five years ago Wednesday, a serial killer began his cross-country murder spree in the heart of Minneapolis. In the end, the string of killings claimed five lives, including renowned fashion designer Gianni Versace. The first two of Andrew Cunanan’s victims were killed in Minnesota. WCCO’s Esme Murphy traveled the country to cover the case 25 years ago, and has continued to follow it ever since. Now, for the first time, she shares newly uncovered questions surrounding the deaths of Jeffrey Trail and David Madson. Chisago County Sheriff Chris Henricks remembers the call to an unlikely homicide scene. The body...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Minnesota#Wcco
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly

BUFFALO, Minn. - A Minnesota appeals court has sided with a Wright County man who was fined for flying a huge Donald Trump flag on top of a crane. The court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech rights when it decided the 30- by 50-foot flag violated the local sign ordinance because of its size and lack of a permit. The flag is attached to the top of a crane at Johnson’s construction business in Buffalo. The city initially fined Johnson $600 for the Trump flag which read “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great.”
BUFFALO, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy