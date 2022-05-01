ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Assembly Label’s Re-Worn Program is Back

By Jade Solomon
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a successful soft launch last year, Assembly Label has introduced its second Re-Worn capsule collection. Through Re-Worn, which is designed to support a circular economy and extend the life of the brand's products, shoppers are encouraged to return their pre-loved Assembly Label pieces. The pieces are then meticulously laundered and...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The Editor's Market x Superga collection is a stylish, minimalist dream

The Editor’s Market is known for its range of timeless classics; pieces that you can wear on high rotation –and always in style. This smart and stylish local brand has taken a step further with its collection with the Italian footwear label Superga. With the theme Mind Open, Heart open, the collaboration is a smart one as Superga also shares a similar brand ethos as well, and it invites consumers to embrace and discover the diversity of perspectives around us.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Circular Economy#Biofuels#Re Worn#Assembly Label#Scr Group#Australian
Time Out Global

Steve Marcus: Top Dog of Kosher Pop Art

New Yorkers have got Jews to thank for the beloved hot dog. Back in 1870, German-Jewish immigrant Charles Feltman started selling Frankfurt-style pork-and-beef sausages out of a pushcart on Coney Island and, since the food wasn't exactly neat, he thought of serving them inside of soft buns. (That's how the sausage became the hot dog, actually!)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

There's a huge photography fair coming to London next week

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then how much is a thousand pictures worth? Shitloads, probably, but there's only way way to find out, and that's by going the UK's biggest photography fair. And lucky for you, it's happening next week, because Photo London is back, taking over Somerset House once again for a week of exhibitions, booths and events. The fair attracts the biggest photography galleries in the world, and with them come the biggest photographers. This year, participating galleries include Magnum Photos, the Lee Miller Archives, Goodman Gallery and Christophe Guye Galerie. You can expect to see work by big names like Richard Avedon, Wolfgang Tillmans, Martin Parr and countless others. And guess what, it's all for sale. How much, you ask? Well, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it, as they say. Lots, basically. It's all very, very expensive. Just find your favourite one, Google it when you get home, then ctrl + shift + p, easy peasy, you're now an art collector, congratulations.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Time Out Global

Londoners are sharing their bike storage woes

You don't have to be a cycling aficionado to know that London’s bike theft situation is out of control: you can barely pass a cycle rack without seeing the dismembered corpse of some poor sap’s beloved Raleigh chained to the rail. The only way for bike lovers to keep their precious pedally pals safe is to keep them locked up at night. But that's not easy to do in a city with a major shortage of cycle storage hangars.
BICYCLES
Time Out Global

Revealed: The shocking secrets of Oxford Street’s sweet shops and souvenir stores

A trip to Oxford Street used to mean getting a blow-dry at the big Topshop, drenching yourself in sample perfume from House of Fraser, then CD-browsing in HMV. Not anymore. The once-leading shopping destination is now home to a mish-mash of American candy stores, vape shops and souvenir outlets. Even the iconic His Master’s Voice sign has been covered up and transformed into Candy World. Windows are filled with stacks of Cheetos, super-size Oreos and Jolly Ranchers, while Capital FM blasts obnoxiously into the street.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Melbourne
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Time Out Global

Kimpton Margot Sydney

The relatively understated exterior of the newly renovated Kimpton Margot Hotel – originally the offices of the Sydney Water Board, built in 1938, but more recently repurposed as the Primus Hotel until it was acquired by Kimpton in 2021 – does little to hint at the Gatsby-ready opulence of its soaring lobby and cocktail lounge, mere metres from the tarmac and traffic of Pitt Street. It’s a show-stopping first impression that surely ranks as one of the most stunning examples of the Art Deco movement in the city.
WORLD
Time Out Global

Wonderstar Studio

A cute art deco studio decked out as a workshop space and private floristry studio in the heart of Stanmore, this small venue is the home of Stardust Flowers, an Inner West florist and brain-child behind the popular Booze & Bloom weekly workshop classes. We all know that booze goes...
HOME & GARDEN
Time Out Global

The largest Lego store in the Southern Hemisphere has landed in Melbourne Central

Lego fans in Melbourne are already incredibly lucky, with two Lego stores and a Legoland Discovery Centre at their fingertips – but they've just got even luckier. If you've passed through Melbourne Central and wondered what that mysterious construction was all about, the purpose has finally been unveiled: Melbourne Central is now home to the largest Lego Certified Store in the Southern Hemisphere.
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

Kennedy Town: Ultimate Guide

International cuisine, cosy cafés, and an unbeatable waterfront – here are the best things to see, do, eat, and drink in Kennedy Town. Not long ago, Kennedy Town still had that truly local vibe with plenty of hole-in-the-wall eateries and mom-and-pop shops. Then the neighbourhood got an MTR station, and things changed quickly. Now, this area in the Western District has slick residential buildings, a line-up of restaurants, cool cafés serving artisanal blend coffees, and even a few hidden bars shaking up quality cocktails. Then there's the waterfront, a stretch of prime land that's been revamped to become an attraction in and of itself. Not convinced? Spend a day exploring Kennedy Town and find out why it's becoming a magnet for Hong Kong residents. Here are the best places to eat and drink, and the things to do and see while you're here.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Get cosy at Forma, Joo Chiat’s newest handmade pasta joint

The entire Joo Chiat isn’t sizable – at most, it’s an easy 30-minute stroll from one end to the other. But with the number of culinary powerhouses and talented chefs opening up new restaurants and cafés here, this quaint neighbourhood is now a massive player in Singapore’s dining scene.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Heineken is splashing the cash on a massive London pub upgrade

A lot of Londoners of legal age will have spent some – hopefully not all – of their precious May Bank Holiday in a lovely London pub. Rain or shine, there’s something intrinsically core to the capital about our boozers, they are part of our collective heritage and good places to spot a nice dog too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Stellar food, killer views and a food forest at all new 1-Arden

Since the beginning of the year, 1-Group has been making moves and revitalising the F&B scene with fresh exciting concepts to boot. Riding off the recent momentous openings of Sol & Luna and Bee’s Knees, 1-Arden is the latest darling to the eclectic group’s portfolio. Headlining 1-Arden is...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy