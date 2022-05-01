Assembly Label’s Re-Worn Program is Back

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then how much is a thousand pictures worth? Shitloads, probably, but there's only way way to find out, and that's by going the UK's biggest photography fair. And lucky for you, it's happening next week, because Photo London is back, taking over Somerset House once again for a week of exhibitions, booths and events. The fair attracts the biggest photography galleries in the world, and with them come the biggest photographers. This year, participating galleries include Magnum Photos, the Lee Miller Archives, Goodman Gallery and Christophe Guye Galerie. You can expect to see work by big names like Richard Avedon, Wolfgang Tillmans, Martin Parr and countless others. And guess what, it's all for sale. How much, you ask? Well, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it, as they say. Lots, basically. It's all very, very expensive. Just find your favourite one, Google it when you get home, then ctrl + shift + p, easy peasy, you're now an art collector, congratulations.

