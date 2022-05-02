ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive, IA

Traffic crackdown in Clive leads to chase, arrest

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLIVE, Iowa — Clive police say they cited severaldistracted drivers and made an arrest after a short chase during a traffic crackdown last week. Police said they arrested a West Des Moines woman after she led them on a chase with a child...

www.kcci.com

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on 7 Warrants

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Kane Allen Michael Farlow of Creston on Saturday for Domestic Abuse, Assault-Strangulation, and Interference with Official Acts. In addition to those charges, Officers charged Farlow with a Department of Corrections Warrant for a Violation of Parole. Farlow had 7 Union County Warrants:. DUS-Driving while License...
CRESTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa woman charged with meth and marijuana possession after traffic stop

An Iowa woman was charged with meth and marijuana possession after a traffic stop and a reported skirmish with officers. Police stopped 45-year-old Jennifer Knerr of Brighton Iowa on Mormon Trek Boulevard at around 5:45 pm Sunday afternoon because the Pontiac she was operating had no plates on it. During contact, Knerr reportedly made furtive movements inside the vehicle trying to hide things. A K9 indicated the presence of narcotics, and she was asked out of the vehicle.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after wild overnight chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Area transient wanted on warrants arrested after trespassing at IC Walmart

An area transient who was wanted on a theft warrant for allegedly shoplifting from the Iowa City Walmart was taken into custody after returning to the store. Officers were dispatched to the store around 7:15 pm Friday on reports of a trespass. Upon arrival, they confronted 30-year-old Willie Collins, who had warrants for his arrest. Once informed of his impending arrest, Collins reportedly refused to put his hands behind his back, and attempted to run from officers.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking meth, possessing fentanyl

A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show. Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA

Community Policy