Rents and home prices are soaring at their fastest rate in years, making it harder for millions of working and middle-class families to get by. According to Irina Ivanova of CBS News, the pandemic has led to a shocking bout of inflation, as demand for housing has outstripped supply. This has been especially hard on low-income families who are being forced to spend a greater percentage of their income on housing.

