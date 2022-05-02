ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

WPIAL girls lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Sage Gojsovich celebrates after scoring during a game against Plum on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Plum High School.

Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings and playoff clinching’s for the 2022 regular season through May 1.

The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class 3A

Section 1

*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-0

*-Upper St. Clair, 8-1

*-Bethel Park, 6-3

*-Canon-McMillan, 6-3

Peters Township, 5-2

Latrobe, 4-3

Norwin, 3-5

x-Hempfield, 3-6

x-Baldwin, 0-7

x-Allderdice, 0-8

x-Penn-Trafford, 0-8

Section 2

*-Shady Side Academy, 8-0

*-Pine-Richland, 8-1

*-Fox Chapel, 6-2

*-North Allegheny, 6-2

*-Seneca Valley, 5-2

Moon, 4-5

North Hills, 3-6

x-Shaler, 2-6

x-Butler, 2-7

Sewickley Academy, 1-6

x-Freeport, 0-9

Class 2A

Section 1

*-Hampton, 8-0

*-Indiana, 6-1

*-Plum, 6-1

Oakland Catholic, 4-2

Aquinas Academy, 4-3

Franklin Regional, 4-4

Winchester Thurston, 4-4

Ellis School, 2-5

x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-7

Greensburg Salem, 0-5

x-Yough, 0-7

Section 2

*-Blackhawk, 8-0

*-Chartiers Valley, 6-2

*-Mars, 5-1

*-Quaker Valley, 5-2

*-South Fayette, 5-3

Seton LaSalle, 3-5

Knoch, 2-5

North Catholic, 2-5

x-Trinity, 0-6

x-Ambridge, 0-7

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
