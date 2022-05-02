ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Narrates Touching Tribute to Daughter Gianna on Her 16th Birthday

By Jose Martinez
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Bryant narrated a touching tribute to her daughter Gianna for her 16th birthday. In partnership with Nike, the 60-second video is modeled after Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning animated film Dear Basketball, with narration provided by Vanessa. “From the first time you...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Is All Heart-Eyes When Honoring Eldest Daughter Natalia In A Stunning Instagram Post

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant is showing the world how proud she is of her talented and breathtaking daughter Natalia Bryant in a sweet Instagram post. On April 22, Vanessa posted a snapshot of her eldest daughter Natalia with the simple caption, “😘😍🥰 @nataliabryant.” You can see the sweet and beautiful photo HERE. In the jaw-dropping and gorgeous photo, we see Natalia looking like a goddess, showing off her sleek hair and glamorous makeup. This pic is from Natalia’s Instagram, where she showed her fans how stunning she looked at an event for Burberry. Natalia posted a series of...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narration#Dear Basketball#Mambacita Foundation
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Share Beautiful Family Easter Portrait

This holiday season, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are putting "family over everything." During the long weekend, the Bring It On actress hopped on Instagram to upload a sweet family portrait that found them posing for the camera, wearing their Sunday best. On the left, we see Gab and her...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares "Fav" Met Gala Picture Of "Babygirl" GF Lori Harvey

The public didn't know what to make of the news that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were in a relationship, but their fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon of their romance. The Hollywood couple has opted to keep the details of their relationship private, unlike many of their celebrity peers, but every so often, they surface with adorable notes to one another.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Crazy Michael Jordan Story Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

As incredible as Michael Jordan's career accomplishments were, imagine what he could have done if he got consistent sleep. That's what Jordan's former teammate B.J. Armstrong asked during a recent podcast appearance with Rex Chapman. Armstrong and Chapman both discussed His Airness' penchant for late nights and pushing himself to the limit.
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy