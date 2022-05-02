ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Potter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Potter County, TX
Timbercreek Canyon, TX
Amarillo, TX
Carson County, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 22 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Aviation activities will be adversely impacted through mid morning.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...San Jacinto, Polk, and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALL BUT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...10 AM CDT until 9 PM CDT.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Humboldt County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Lander County, Eureka County, and Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected along with the strong winds. Look for visibility to be greatly reduced at times, especially around the I-80 and US-50 corridors.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALL BUT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...10 AM CDT until 9 PM CDT.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday, and potentially again Sunday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday, and potentially again Sunday.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Today through 10 pm. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Gillespie; Hays; Lee; Llano; Travis; Williamson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Generally visibility of one to two miles, with localized low lying areas dropping to visibility of one half to one quarter mile. * WHERE...Low lying areas and areas along rivers, creeks, and streams in Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop and Lee Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Cherokee County, Rusk County, Nacogdoches County, Angelina County and San Augustine County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

