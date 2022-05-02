ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuts & Bolts: Playoffs get underway Monday in Toronto

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's Game 1 matchup against the Maple Leafs on Monday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov. Nick Paul - Ross Colton - Alex Killorn. Brandon...

Lafleur remembered for 'deep humanity' at funeral for Canadiens legend

MONTREAL -- Guy Lafleur was remembered by his peers, praised by politicians and loved by the people who witnessed, or watched or heard broadcasts of, his funeral Mass held Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens legend died of cancer at the age of 70 on April 22. "His impact touched three generations...
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
Oilers' special teams come up big in Game 2, help even series vs. Kings

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers really had no other option but to find a way to win Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. They found that solution with superior special teams. The Oilers had a power-play goal from center Leon Draisaitl...
Domingue robs Zibanejad

Skinner selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

Forward helped raise over $100,000 toward 'Bald for Bucks' campaign. Jeff Skinner has been selected as the Sabres' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
Krenn: Three Things we learned from leveling the series in Toronto

That felt much more like Lightning hockey. The Tampa Bay Lightning evened their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night with a big 5-3 road win at Scotiabank Arena. The Lightning improved to 16-0 in games following a loss over the last three postseasons. The big guns...
They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 1 in Colorado

Ekholm, Hynes Talk Game 1 Following Morning Skate in Denver. The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived. In just a few short hours, the puck will drop for Game 1 between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche in Denver to start what could end up being a remarkable two-month journey.
Steven Stamkos
Brayden Point
Auston Matthews
William Nylander
Anthony Cirelli
John Tavares
Alex Killorn
SAY WHAT: 'THEY'RE FLYING OUT THERE'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 2 vs. the Stars. "I think we've played a lot of one-goal games this year. I think the progression would be that you're either down one, up one, or tied - and (you have to) play the same game. It's important. It's something our team has been really good at."
3 Keys: Stars at Flames, Game 1 of Western First Round

Oettinger making first playoff start for Dallas; top line's play key for Calgary. The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will play each other for the second time in the past three postseasons when they begin their Western Conference First Round series with Game 1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. The...
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 - Game 1

The most pivotal segment in this game occurred at 6:59 of the first period when the Lightning received a five-minute power play following Kyle Clifford's boarding major. The Maple Leafs dictated play during the five-minute kill, repeatedly foiling the Lightning's attempts to enter the offensive zone and generating multiple shorthanded odd-man rushes themselves.
5 takeaways: Contributions up and down lineup help Stars to Game 2 win

CALGARY, Alberta -- Rick Bowness said the Stars wouldn't be able to win the series without taking one on the road. And even though it's still been just two games in this best-of-seven series, the Stars have taken home ice away from the Flames. They finally broke through on Flames...
Flames road sign reminds drivers to stay safe, makes Lucic laugh

CALGARY, Alberta - It's all about safety on the road, and what better way to get drivers' attention in Calgary than to make reference to Flames forward Milan Lucic?. A sign saying, "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames!" was posted to Instagram by Brooklyn LaBrosse, a 25-year-old lifelong fan, prior to the Flames defeating the Dallas Stars 1-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 'grind it out' to even series with Capitals

SUNRISE, Fla. - Now these are the Cats that we've grown accustomed to seeing. Returning to form after dropping Game 1, the high-flying Panthers cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Capitals in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. "I thought, early...
Lightning respond, shift momentum in Game 2 win against Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Lightning needed to change the momentum late in the first period of their 5-3 win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The two-time defending champions had been shut out in the first 79:58 of the series and required a spark.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres May 2022 Teacher of the Month

I've been teaching fifth grade for 23 years. I decided to become a teacher because of my experience working at a preschool in college and to honor my grandmother who was also a teacher for many years. What I love most about teaching is working students and helping them reach those aha moments. Nothing gives me the same kind of joy as when I see the look in a student's eyes the moment they truly understand something. I've also been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over ten years which is as rewarding as teaching.
Ullmark to start in goal for Bruins in Game 2 against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Linus Ullmark will make his second straight start for the Boston Bruins against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, NESN). The decision to stay with the 28-year-old goalie comes...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings

The series shifts to Los Angeles on Friday night for Game 3 between the Oilers and Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The first-round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings shifts to California and Crypto.com Arena on Friday for Game 3 after the sides split the opening two games at Rogers Place.
