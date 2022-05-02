Lancers use big inning for win over Eagles

Federal Hocking's Ethan McCune prepares to swing at a pitch during a game at Nelsonville-York on April 14. The Lancers were 10-4 winners at Eastern High School last Friday. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

TUPPERS PLAINS — Iden Miller pitched a gem of a game, and the Federal Hocking bats came alive on Friday.

The Lancers won a key Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game at Eastern High School, 10-4.

The victory allowed Federal Hocking to split the season series with the Eagles, as Eastern previously won in Stewart, 9-3, on April 12.

Miller led the charge in the rematch with a complete game on the mound and two hits at the plate.

Miller didn't allow an earned run in seven innings, giving up 10 hits. He struck out eight without walking a batter. He threw 99 pitches, with 70 being strikes.

The game was tied at 3-3 before Federal Hocking scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to go ahead 10-3.

The Lancers sent 11 hitters to the plate in the inning. Drew Airhart started the inning with a triple, and the bases were loaded with one out after Cody Mettler drew a walk and Gage McVey was hit by a pitch.

Billy Ward broke the tie with a single, with Ethan McCune and Glen Wilkes also collecting singles in the inning. Airhart's single gave him two hits in the inning.

Federal Hocking had 12 hits in the game. Ward was 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Mason Jackson was 2 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, RBI and two runs scored. Miller was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

McCune added a single, walk, run and two RBIs. Glen Wilkes had a single, run and two RBIs.

Airhart was 2 for 4 with his triple, scoring a run. Mettler drew a walk and scored a run, while Brady Bone and McVey each hit singles. Trenton Wilkes also scored a run.

Federal Hocking was able to get to Eastern's Brady Yonker in that sixth inning. Yonker was the winning pitcher in the first meeting earlier in the season, but surrendered 10 runs — with nine being earned — on 11 hits and three walks. He struck out nine.

Ryan Ross led the way offensively for Eastern, going 4 for 4 with four singles and three runs scored.

Sean Stobaugh and Jace Bullington were both 2 for 4.

The Lancers improved to 5-8 overall, and 4-5 in the TVC-Hocking.