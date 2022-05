Cody Rhodes is interested in bringing back one of WWE’s most iconic championship designs should he win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the “Winged Eagle.” The famous title design was introduced in 1988 during Hulk Hogan’s first title reign and lasted until Steve Austin won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 14. While on WWE After the Bell, Rhodes said that he would be interested in bringing that title back the way he brought back the classic Intercontinental Championship design when he won that title in 2019.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO