ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Delirious Announces He’s Available For Bookings Full-Time

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelirious is officially available for bookings for the first time in 10 years. The former ROH star and booker took to Twitter to announce that he is available for bookings from May to August, as you can see below. The announcement includes the following...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

NXT UK Highlights: World of Darkness Main Event, More

The highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK are online, featuring clips from the World of Darkness main event match and more. You can see the highlight videos below and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the episode here.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Delirious#Combat#Roh Head
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Adds Another Term To Banned Word List

WWE’s banned word list has become somewhat infamous over the last few years as there are a number of things that talents can not say on WWE programming. Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the term “non-title” has been added to WWE’s banned words list. “Well they can’t say non-title, that’s a banned term,” Meltzer noted.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Hollywood Star Announces He Is Starting His Own Wrestling Promotion

One more on the list? There are a lot of wrestling promotions in the world but only a few rise to prominence. It takes a lot of money, time and effort to make a promotion work and a lot of that comes down to the owner. If the right person is not behind the wheel, things can go badly in a hurry. Now someone you might have heard of before is throwing their hat into the ring.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces New Partnership With Boys & Girls Clubs of America

WWE has announced a new multi-year partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to support the Be A Star anti-bullying program. Here’s a press release:. Yesterday afternoon, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and WWE announced a new multi-year, national partnership to support the “Be a STAR” bullying prevention program and help create a safe after-school environment for kids to learn and grow. The “Be a STAR” program provides students the tools they need to drive effective learning, decision making, creativity, relationships and mental health. Since 2011, “Be a STAR” bullying prevention rallies, resources and programs have reached more than 500,000 children globally. By developing each child’s emotional intelligence, children can become happier, healthier and more compassionate – leading to a drastic increase in the ability to manage conflict and reducing the amount of bullying instances.
WWE
411mania.com

Paramount+ Developing Jackass Revival Series

It looks as if the Jackass franchise is finding new life on TV following the success of Jackass Forever, with a new Paramount+ revival series in the works. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish revealed during the company’s recent earnings call (per CS.net that a new series in the stunt and prank franchise is in the works, with the original creators involved.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Yuka Sakazaki Comments on Upcoming Return to US and AEW

– As previously reported, AEW requested Yuka Sakazaki work some upcoming hows this month. As a result, she was pulled from her previously scheduled appearances for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in May. Sakazaki posted a tweet late last night on her upcoming return to the US and AEW. She wrote,...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Had Special Plans For A SmackDown Star On Recent Tour

At least they had an idea. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to figure out something for everyone to do. That can get even harder on a single show, as the time in the ring comes at a premium. WWE does what they can but there is always going to be someone left out. It was true last weekend as well, but there was a specific reason on a couple of occasions.
WWE
411mania.com

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster Files For Nickname Trademark

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster has filed a trademark for his nickname. He has filed for the term “The Ace of America,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 28. The trademark was filed by Michael E. Dockins with description for use below (per Wrestling Inc):
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results, 27% Revenue Increase

– WWE announced the company’s first-quarter 2022 financial results today (May 5), revealing a 27% increase in revenue and a 42% boost in operating income. The total revenue for the first quarter came out to $333.4 million. The company released the full results on the WWE corporate website, which...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Watch Your Language: WWE Adds Another Term To The Do Not Use List

Put it on the list. There are certain things that Vince McMahon does from time to time that seem to boggle the mind. McMahon has a long history of seemingly making up rules for things that he does not like, just to get them to go away. One of the most frequent is over the things that commentary is allowed to say on WWE broadcasts. The list of banned phrases seems to have grown again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There Is One Specific Area Where WWE Is Dominating AEW

That’s a strong point. WWE and AEW are the two most dominant wrestling promotions in the world with almost no one else even close to them. That seems likely to be the case for a long time to come, but there are few ways to compare the two. It can be done though, and now we have some numbers that shoe one company dominating in one specific area of fan interest.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy