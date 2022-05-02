ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bulldog Insider feature: Fresno State pitcher Jake Dixon

By Angelique Martinez
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State junior pitcher Jake Dixon leads the Bulldogs this season in innings pitched (64), and he has recorded 70 strikeouts. The Sanger high school graduate is a key member of the pitching rotation.

“Just out there doing my job. Just trying to give us a shot to win,” said Dixon.

An important part of pitching is trusting the guy behind home plate.

Dixon clicks with junior catcher Zach Morgan.

“We’ve developed a bond. Obviously, he’s done really well,” said Morgan. “I think him and I working together for three years, we just have chemistry on the field and it shows.

During his sophomore season, Jake Dixon made 15 starts on the mound, which led the Mountain West Conference. He tallied six wins to tie for second in the conference.

“Fastball commands, just throwing off speed pitches for strikes,” he said of how he has grown from his sophomore season to his junior season. “I’ve learned it’s a big thing pitching in high school versus college. You get away with a lot more in high school. If you make a mistake here, they’re going to hit it a long ways.”

After suffering an 8-5 loss on Sunday, the Bulldogs are now 22-22 overall (11-10 MW). They will look to bounce back on Tuesday against Cal Poly at 6:05 p.m.

