MERIDIAN, Idaho — Expect delays overnight on Eagle Road between Franklin and Ustick over the next few weeks, the Idaho Transportation Department said Thursday. Crews will be putting in new signal and power poles at the following intersections along one of the busiest stretches of road in Idaho: Eagle and Franklin roads, Eagle and Pine Ave., Eagle and Fairview Ave., and Eagle and River Valley Street.

EAGLE, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO