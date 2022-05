LAFAYETTE – Kacie Cryer is returning to the boot. UL Lafayette announced Wednesday the addition of Kacie Cryer as the women’s basketball program’s next Chief of Staff. “I am thrilled to begin this journey at Louisiana with Coach [Garry] Brodhead,” Cryer said in a release by the university. “I truly appreciate him for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the great culture and winning traditions that he has put in place. I am looking forward to working with his great staff and great young ladies to continue to build on what he has already done.”

