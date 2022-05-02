Republicans ducking traditional political debates

Robert Schwaninger (Robert Schwaninger)

The Republican National Committee voted unanimously to cancel its participation in the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates which has hosted the Presidential debates since 1987.

Citing reasons that sound like schoolyard whines of “no fair”, the RNC announced its anticipated decision. Remember, this is the same RNC that called the January 6th insurrection “legitimate political discourse.”

Joining a growing number of Republican candidates across the country who have refused to debate primary opponents, the RNC is attempting to remove the traditional debate forum from the decision making process. Said another way, Republicans don’t want you to know what they stand for or what they intend to do if they are elected. They really don’t want you to know that many important issues for you and your family will remain unaddressed or undermined by GOP governance.

Care about climate change and efforts to forestall environmental disasters? Want greater control and universal background checks for gun ownership? Do you believe the federal minimum wage should be increased? How about increasing taxes on the uberwealthy and making sure corporations pay their share? Want to extend the child tax credit to lift millions of families out of poverty? Looking to protect your union job? Tired of people bashing LGBTQ folks for political gain? Believe that there should be reasonable means for a woman to make birth choices, particularly in cases of rape and incest? Are you against voter suppression and in favor of democracy?

If one or two or more of these issues motivate you to the polls, it is important for you to know some things. First, the GOP doesn’t want you to know that they don’t agree with you on any of these issues. There is not one of those issues that receive positive treatment by Republicans in Congress or state legislatures.

If elected your Republican representative will vote to reduce taxes on the wealthy and corporations, restrict union formation and operations, end child tax credits, end women’s health rights, stigmatize LBGTQ members, hold firm on the federal minimum wage, make voting more difficult so as to exclude persons of color, and increase gun availability to all. They just don’t want you to know this in advance of election day.

The truth is that Republicans are afraid to debate their policy positions. They know darn well that over half the American public does not agree with their positions. And nothing sheds more light on unpopular positions than a good ol’ fashioned political debate.

Instead they want to distract voters with their brand of bull. Illinois Representative Bost recently called for President Biden to bring down the price of gas for everyone and fertilizer for farmers. Little problem: President Biden does not possess the authority to do either and since Bost is in favor of small government, why does he want the President to control the marketplace? He’s preaching nonsense and Bost knows it.

So why does Representative Bost do it at the collective behest of the GOP? Because Republicans prefer pointing fingers to lending a hand to the American people, and they are willing to sacrifice democracy for power. Bost, like others, is willing to forego his personal character for craven means of hoodwinking voters.

The truth is that for all their bluster, Republicans are actually quivering columns of governmental goo when it comes to truthful debate. They lack the courage of their convictions and prefer power to leadership. And heaven help them if they are forced to represent the will of the American people.

In kind recognition of their cowardice, we may wish to limit their requirement for office to express their position (yes or no) on only a few issues: Ask them, do you believe that President Biden won the presidential election and rightfully serves? Do you believe that the January 6th rioters and their Congressional enablers should be prosecuted? Do you believe that it should be made more difficult to vote? Do you believe in separation of church and state? Do you believe that any American citizen, including Donald Trump, is above the law? And, if reelected, do you pledge to vote in accord with your answers given?

I’ll bet you had no trouble answering these questions for yourself with simple yes or no responses. Then ask, why do Republicans have so much trouble? They duck, refuse to answer, obfuscate, distract, walk away, run scared from the debate stage and generally hide like chickens from the wolf of truth.

Time to change the color scheme of the Republican Party from red to yellow.