Police: 17-year-old charged with 3 CTA armed robberies
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the armed robberies of three people on the CTA in the city’s South Loop. Officials say the...wgntv.com
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the armed robberies of three people on the CTA in the city’s South Loop. Officials say the...wgntv.com
As a result, the teen faces three felony charges and cta wont press charges and Kimmie will let it go
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3