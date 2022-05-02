ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police: 17-year-old charged with 3 CTA armed robberies

By Alonzo Small
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the armed robberies of three people on the CTA in the city’s South Loop. Officials say the...

Just Saying
4d ago

As a result, the teen faces three felony charges and cta wont press charges and Kimmie will let it go

