ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australian job ads dip 0.5% in April, still strong overall

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myhm4_0fQ5hnUm00

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements dipped in April from multi-year highs, but still point to continued strong demand for labour that will likely soon drive unemployment to its lowest since the early 1970s.

Monday's figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) showed total job ads fell 0.5% in April from March. Ads were still up 26.3% on a year earlier at 242,536 and more than 57% higher than February 2020, before the pandemic first struck.

"We expect strong labour demand to lead to solid employment gains in the coming months," said David Plank, ANZ's head of Australian economics. "We see the unemployment rate dropping well below 4% in the second half of 2022, which should reinforce the momentum toward higher wages growth."

The jobless rate has surprised by falling sharply over the past year to reach 4.0% and a further drop is expected in April.

With the economy almost at full employment and inflation running hot, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to hike interest rates from record lows of 0.1% at either its May of June policy meetings.

The bank's board meets on Tuesday and speculation is high it will lift rates to 0.25% in the start of a tightening cycle that investors wager could see rates at 2.5% by the end of the year. read more

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70 percent in April

Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70 percent in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 69.97 percent in April compared with the previous year,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea inflation hits 13-yr high, fans rate hike expectations

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s consumer inflation quickened far more than forecast and hit a more than 13-year high in April, boosting expectations in the bond market for more central bank interest rate rises this year. The Statistics Korea data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.8% in April...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares slump as inflation woes hint at more rate hikes

May 6 - Australian shares ended lower on Friday amid a global sell-off with all sectors in red as renewed fears of a faster rate-hike cycle kept risk appetite in check after the country’s central bank raised inflation forecasts drastically. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2.2% at 7205.6,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of Canada says strong demand risks higher inflation

OTTAWA, May 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said if domestic demand is allowed to get too far ahead of supply, it could risk further boosting inflation, which is at a 31-year high and more than three times the bank’s target. Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Economy#Interest Rates#Anz#Rba
Daily Mail

Britain and the US are ALREADY in recession and the Bank of England must CUT interest rates tomorrow, says ex-member of rate-setting committee

The UK economy is already in recesssion and the Bank of England should slash interest rates tomorrow, a former member of the rate-setting committee has claimed. Professor David Blanchflower, who sat on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee between 2006 and 2009, insisted it would be an 'error' for interest rates to be raised further.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling falls to 21-month low vs dollar amid growth worries

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling held near its lowest levels since 2020 on Tuesday against a broadly firm dollar, with worries about Britain's economic outlook exacerbated by latest debt numbers and fears that COVID-19 restrictions in China will hurt world growth. Sterling was down 0.6% at $1.2660 at 1430...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Reuters

Dollar dips before Fed, Aussie gains after rate hike

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors evaluated how much of the Federal Reserve's expected move to hike rates this week and beyond was already priced in. The dollar index hit a 20-year high last week on expectations...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Residents of Beijing fretted over anti-virus restrictions curbing their movement while also worrying about the dozens of new COVID-19 cases reported daily, as China's leaders threatened action against critics of their zero-tolerance COVID policy. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
WORLD
pymnts

Consumer Spending Jumps 1.1% in March, Inflation Up 6.6% YoY

Consumer spending across the U.S. was up 1.1% in March, according to a Friday (April 29) Commerce Department press release. The spending boost was led by increased cash outlays on travel, dining, gasoline and food, although spending on durable goods dropped for the second straight month, led by a dip in vehicle buys.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rise in U.S. factory orders beats expectations in March

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in March and shipments rose solidly, but supply constraints following new COVID-19 lockdowns in China could slow manufacturing activity in the months ahead. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 2.2% in March...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Reuters

UK shop prices rise at fastest rate since 2011 - BRC

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Shop prices in Britain surged last month at the fastest rate in more than a decade and worse is to come, according to a survey published on Wednesday that spelt further bad news for many households caught in a worsening cost-of-living crisis. The British Retail...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy