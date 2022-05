MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The focus is on railroad safety after dozens of deaths and injuries within the last year. Between 2021 and 2022 so far, we’ve covered 17 Brightline crashes involving pedestrians and drivers, 10 of them fatal. This week we saw back-to-back collisions. On Monday in Pompano Beach a man was hit and killed, and his truck was left unrecognizable. Then a day later, a man was hit and killed on Hollywood tracks when his jeep was struck by the Brightline. “It’s no different than stopping at a red light. You can’t drive through a red light, you can’t drive around a rail...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO