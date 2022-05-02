WATCH: Dakota Louis achieves lifelong goal at PBR in Billings

Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday confirmed recent evidence of a grizzly bear roaming in central Montana.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, grizzly bear tracks and fur samples were collected from the North Moccasin Mountains near Lewistown. The tracks on the west side of the range were reported to state officials on April 29. A bear management specialist visited the site the following day and confirmed 6.25-inch-wide grizzly tracks.
State wildlife officials spoke with neighboring property owners to notify them of the bear’s presence, identify any potential conflicts, and search for additional grizzly sign. Hair collected from a barbed wire fence...
