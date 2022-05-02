WATCH: Dakota Louis achieves lifelong goal at PBR in Billings

Spring black bear season in Montana got underway April 15. And it's one to remember for at least one Montana hunter. Paden Braaten and his hunting companions Chandler Braaten and Garrett Domagala were able to get a fairly early jump on the season last week, in the famous None of Your Business Valley in Don't Even Bother to Ask County. Actually, if we had had a chance to press Paden on the matter, he might have divulged at least some location details. No matter. Black bears seem to be getting more plentiful in Montana, and there's bound to be some big ones among the ranks in at least several areas of the state.

