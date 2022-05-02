ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police in the Capital Region seeing increase in car thefts and break-ins

By Conall Smith
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As the weather begins to get warmer, local police departments in the Capital Region say they have seen an uptick in car thefts and break-ins. The Schenectady Police Department says the best way you can avoid this from happening to you is by simply locking your car.

“It’s not just us, it’s not unique to us. This is what happens when it starts to get nice. So, again it’s just common sense so please make sure you double-check, triple check, make sure your doors are locked because a lot of times if the doors are locked, these people are going to move on to the next car, the next block or the next neighborhood,” says Sgt. Mannix with the Schenectady Police Department.

According to SPD, around 47 vehicles have been stolen this year alone. That’s a 53-percent increase from the city’s five-year average. In Albany, that number is much higher with 130 cars stolen in 2022. The majority, according to Albany Police, were left unlocked or running and unattended. Others were parked and not running but did have keys inside.

Police advise people not to leave valuables out in plain sight, like sunglasses, change that is sitting in your cupholders, and yes, even laptops. “The more that you can make sure that if you have to leave anything of value in your car, that you can leave it out of sight,” says Sgt. Mannix, “don’t leave it on a seat. Try and put it underneath the seat. Put it in the glove box; put stuff in your trunk. Just out of plain view.”

Both Albany and Schenectady officials said there are no specific areas of their cities where vehicle thefts are more common.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

According to Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the Albany Police Department responded to the 300 block of First Street just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy who had suffered a small puncture wound.
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
