San Francisco, CA

Giants' Yunior Marte: Optioned to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Marte was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports....

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits Thursday

Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Astros. The three hits are nice, and Cabrera is batting a solid .284 this season, though he's not producing a ton of extra-base hits or counting stats. The veteran had three singles Thursday, giving him 18 for the season versus only two doubles and a single home run. As a result, Cabrera has just seven runs and seven RBI across 21 games. It's good that he's healthy and making regular contact, but the 39-year-old isn't doing much else for fantasy managers.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Suns-Mavericks: Phoenix dominates for 40 minutes in Game 1, but late push could be silver lining for Dallas

The first possession was not a good sign for the Dallas Mavericks. The Phoenix Suns ran one of many variations of their patented "Spain" pick-and-roll, and none of the three defenders involved picked up Chris Paul. Their miscommunication meant that Paul started this second-round series with a wide-open jumper from the right elbow. It is somewhat surprising that Paul didn't close his eyes before shooting it.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Texans' Kevin Hogan: Inks deal with Houston

Hogan agreed to a contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN. Hogan was cut by the Titans on Sunday, so it didn't take long for the six-year veteran to find a new home. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft, Hogan has bounced around the league, also spending time with the Browns, Commanders, Broncos and Bengals, while appearing in nine career games. Hogan will likely compete against Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel for backup duties to Davis Mills.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Debuting as designated hitter

Melendez will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals, batting seventh while serving as the designated hitter, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez didn't get off to a great start this season, hitting .167/.286/.295 in 21 games for Triple-A Omaha, but his bat is supposed to be what carries his profile, as he hit .288/.386/.625 with 41 homers across the two highest levels of the minors last season. That should earn him some starts as the designated hitter, but he could also see time behind the plate when Salvador Perez fills the DH spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Does it all in blowout win

Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. He struck out once and registered one stolen base. After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Christian Yelich went back-to-back...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Lands on injured list

Pratto (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. There was no specific reason reported for Pratto landing on the injured list, though he was hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday and immediately removed from the game. The timing of the incident is unfortunate, as Pratto was in the midst of a four-game hitting streak while going for 8-for-16 with a double and two home runs. Assuming the injury isn't a long-term concern, Pratto should have the chance to make his big-league debut this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough. His sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not starting Thursday

Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Kelenic started the past four games and will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Returns to Triple-A

Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Wednesday's 3-0 win over the A's, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Pinto appeared in five games since being recalled from Durham on April 22, and he went 3-for-15 with a home run and two RBI. Francisco Mejia (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday and resume his role as Tampa Bay's No. 2 catcher.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

