ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Outlander’ Season 6 Finale Leaves Claire And Jamie In Sadly Familiar Territory

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQ90m_0fQ5bgxb00

Click here to read the full article.

SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from the Season 6 finale of Starz ’s Outlander .

Starz’s Outlander wrapped up its sixth season tonight leaving SO many questions unanswered—yes, that was indeed the finale, one for a season that was shortened due to the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsPDx_0fQ5bgxb00

But if there’s a fandom that’s proven to be (mostly) patient it’s those dedicated to the timeless love story of Claire ( Caitriona Balfe ) and her beloved Jamie ( Sam Heughan ), one that is threatened yet again by separation.

The episode titled “I Am Not Alone” opens as Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his men, guns drawn, arrive at the Fraser home looking to arrest Claire for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). But Jamie won’t let her go without a fight. A gun battle ensues leaving the couple to wait for nightfall when more will arrive ready for battle.

To keep Claire entertained amid a huge amount of stress, he reflects on all the times he’s come close to death and somehow survived. “You think you have 9 lives?” Claire asked him. He replied, “I hope so.”

A catnap is interrupted as villagers arrive to ensure Claire is arrested and they will not go quietly. Many of the same people who were welcomed to Fraser’s Ridge by Jamie Fraser himself are now throwing rocks at Claire and accusing her of being a witch as well as a murderer sans trial or evidence. No good deed goes unpunished, one could say.

Nevertheless, the people want justice for Malva, a woman who claimed to have gotten pregnant by Jamie as a result of an affair they shared behind the back of his wife who was also Malva’s mentor. Leading the pack is Malva’s father Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), who assures the Frasers they are safe in Brown’s hands and he will make sure of it by going on the journey to Wilmington where she will face trial for her alleged crimes.

For some unknown reason, neither Claire nor Jamie has told Tom nor any of the angry villagers that Malva had bedded at least two men including Young Ian (John Bell) who was ready to marry her and be the father of her child. Alas, someone had other plans and killed the pastor’s daughter but the episode doesn’t reveal who.

Somewhere far away, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger Mack (Richard Rankin) share one of the few moments of happiness in the episode. They finally have confirmation of their son’s parentage thanks to a lice infestation. Jemmy gets a short haircut that reveals a unique birthmark on his scalp that matches one that Roger has. An adorable Jemmy also shares a sweet message with the baby growing in his mum’s belly about how much he loves them already.

Back with the Frasers, Young Ian has miraculously found his aunt and uncle and promises to search for help. It won’t arrive soon enough, however, as Claire and Jamie have become separated on the orders of the treacherous Richard Brown.

Tom promises Claire her husband is safe and would be going home but he is taking Brown’s word on the matter which isn’t worth very much. Tom carries on the journey with Claire unwilling to check on Jamie’s wellbeing, which is the only choice at this point. They both know she’s as good as dead if he were to go after Jamie.

The truth is, Brown wasn’t exactly lying. He had a ship ready to take Jamie home—to Scotland. But before he could set sail, Young Ian arrives with the Cherokee saving his uncle’s time just in the knick of time.

“I told you I would fight with you, Bear Killer,” Chief Bird (Glen Gould) tells Jamie.

Jamie escapes unscathed yet again with an uncertain future ahead.

Season 7 of Outlande r is already in production in Scotland.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Joanna Barnes Dies: Veteran Actress In Two Versions Of ‘The Parent Trap’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Joanna Barnes, a longtime film and television actress who appeared in both versions of the classic comedy The Parent Trap, died Friday at her home in The Sea Ranch, California. She was 89 and succumbed to what was described as a lengthy illness by friend Sally Jackson. In 1961 she played the role of gold digger Vicky Robinson in the original movie The Parent Trap. In the 1998 remake, she had the role of Vicki Blake, the gold digger’s mother. Her many film credits include Home Before Dark, Spartacus, and The War Wagon. Her extensive television...
SEA RANCH, CA
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Steve Burton, Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Who Got Canned Over Vaccine Policy, Joining ‘Beyond Salem’

Click here to read the full article. Steve Burton has found a new home in Salem, at least temporarily: the former General Hospital star who left the ABC soap in 2021 after failing to adhere to its vaccine policy is joining the second installment of Beyond Salem, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff. DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, saying “We’re BEYOND excited about this news!” It’s unclear, for now, what role Burton will play in the spinoff that will feature the much-anticipated return of super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: Who’s the Latest Dinner Guest? (PHOTOS)

The list of non-Reagans who have joined the family at Sunday dinner is a small one, but with the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale, it’s growing by one. In “Silver Linings,” airing May 6, as the photos reveal, Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa), who works as an investigator at the D.A.’s office, often with Erin (Bridget Moynahan), has scored that coveted invite. What will lead to that? We’ll have to wait and see, but it isn’t too surprising to see that Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the late Joe Reagan’s son and Frank’s (Tom Selleck) grandson, is also present for the dinner, given that the logline reveals he’s working with his uncles, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Richard Rankin
Person
Sophie Skelton
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Hello Magazine

Latest episode of Outlander pulled from schedule - find out why

Since its return to screens last month, Outlander fans have been loving the latest season of the hit time travel series. Airing exclusively on Starz Play on Sunday evenings, it's the perfect end of week watch. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that the next week's episode, due to air on Sunday 17 April 2022, won't go ahead as planned.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Who Killed Malva Christie in 'Outlander'? Did [SPOILER] Do It?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 6 of Outlander. A deadly disease rears its ugly head in Season 6, Episode 6 of the Outlander. Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), and others head over to the MacNeil family home to carry out a direly needed check-up. They soon learn that the MacNeils caught the illness. But worse things occur in the episode. What happens to Malva? Who kills her?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander#Sag Awards#Starz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Deadline

Deadline

77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy