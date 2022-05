PHILADELPHIA -- Less than a week after tossing a no-hitter against the Phillies, the Mets did something perhaps even more improbable on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. Trailing by six runs entering the ninth inning, the Mets pulled off their largest comeback in 25 years in an 8-7 victory over the same club it had no-hit just six days earlier. It marked the first time New York erased a six-run deficit entering the final inning since Sept. 13, 1997, when the Mets scored six in the bottom of the ninth against the visiting Montreal Expos to turn a 6-0 deficit into a 6-6 tie. Bernard Gilkey would hit a walk-off three-run homer two innings later for a 9-6 victory.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO