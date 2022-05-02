ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

USM to increase tuition. Here's how increase compares to other state schools

By Laurel Thrailkill, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 4 days ago

Southern Miss will increase the price of its tuition for the 2022-23 school year — another financial burden for students and their families to shoulder as the cost of living increases across the state.

All of Mississippi's public universities besides Jackson State University will increase their tuition for the 2022-23 school year .

The average cost of in-state tuition in Mississippi is $8,604, the 33rd highest in the U.S.

Southern Miss will raise its undergraduate tuition to $9,230, an increase of $136, according to data from the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning . Tuition at the university has increased by $716 since 2019.

“USM understands the importance of access to higher education and its ability to transform lives and communities," said Jim Coll, the university's chief communication officer. "That is why tuition rates do not go beyond what is necessary for the institution to operate in a way that meets students’ expectations."

Coll said the tuition increase will help the university account for increased costs of insurance premiums and utilities and help retain staff.

"The university is grateful state legislators increased appropriations to public universities this year, which assisted in keeping the increase as low as possible," Coll said.

Here is how Southern Miss' in-state tuition increase compares to other state schools' increases for the 2022-23 school year:

  • Alcorn State University : Increase of $303 to $7,869
  • Delta State University : Increase of $245 to $8,435
  • Jackson State University : No increase
  • Mississippi State University : Increase of $138 to $9,248
  • Mississippi University for Women : Increase of $110 to $7,766
  • Mississippi Valley State University : Increase of $346 to $7,274
  • University of Mississippi : Increase of $138 to $9,072
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center undergraduate programs : Increase of $610 to $9,600

Contact reporter Laurel Thrailkill at lthrailkill@gannett.com or on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: USM to increase tuition. Here's how increase compares to other state schools

Comments / 0

Hattiesburg American

