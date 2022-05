Ford, Hyundai, and maybe Honda pulled out of the SEMA show this year. GM, Toyota, Lexus, Volkswagen, Nissan, and MOPAR look to remain. SEMA is still contending with Covid and with the fact that automakers have many new ways to reach many new customers and clients, meaning the B2B SEMA trade show is facing many of the same challenges as consumer shows.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO