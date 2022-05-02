From Slap To Swipe Right: Chris Rock Caught On A-List Dating App Raya After Will Smith Beat Up

MEGA

Cruising for a beat down — or a new love match! Chris Rock has been spotted on A-list dating app Raya , OK! has exclusively confirmed.

According to a screenshot, the comedian, 57, was "visiting Baltimore from New York" when the snapshot was taken.

"A dad first don't worry 2 kids in college / Live music / a play / a game / love to travel," Rock's bio reads. "Open to various types of relationships just be honest and we'll figure it out. Clarity is kindness. I can't wait to get off this app."

"Writer/Director/Actor, NY/LA/Paris/Barcelona," his job description reads.

In March, Rock made a joke about Will Smith 's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith , which did not go over well. So much so, Will slapped Rock across the face on stage.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice , and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star said in a statement . "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home."

A BITTER BACKGROUND: WILL SMITH FEELS CHRIS ROCK HAS BEEN 'LAUGHING BEHIND HIS BACK' OVER JADA PINKETT SMITH'S AFFAIR

Smith also resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but he has yet to personally apologize to Rock himself .

"Will's 'spiritual journey' to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn't apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions," an insider told Page Six . "No amount of Namastes will make up for that."

"Will and his people know the best way to end this is to set up a meeting between Smith and Rock from which a picture is leaked to the press," another insider added. "The PR theory is that if Chris can forgive Will, then we the public can too."