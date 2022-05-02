Joe Biden Called Trump A Plague, Where Is The Lie?

President Joe Biden is doing his best to lead the United States through some tumultuous times, bur it doesn’t mean he can’t let off some joke. During Saturday night’s (April 30), White House Correspondents’ dinner , the VP turned POTUS aimed some hilarious bars at Donald Trump aka the guy who lost.

Since Trump is a well-documented, thin-skinned chump (as well as cancellations due to COVID-19), Biden was the first President to address the dinner’s attendees in six years. Biden delivered some self-deprecating, tongue in cheek one-liners, but our fav was the one aimed at the 45th President who still refuses to accept that he took an L.

“We had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid,” said Biden. “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year, now that would really have been a real coup if that occurred.”

Well played Joe, well played.

Watch Biden address the over 2000 attendees below. Hopefully it doesn’t turn out to be a super-spreader event.