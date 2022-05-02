ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Giannis, Bucks Break Through Boston’s Defense

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5cBE_0fQ5ZZj800

Led by their two-time MVP, Milwaukee did what Brooklyn couldn’t in the first round and dominated the paint against the Celtics’ elite defense in Game 1.

View the original article to see embedded media.

BOSTON – Fourth quarter, game still in doubt and Giannis Antetokounmpo decided, hey, let’s do something nuts. Bottled up on the perimeter by Grant Williams, Antetokounmpo stepped toward the rim, flipped the ball off the backboard, caught it and threw down a dunk between two Celtics defenders.

It swelled Milwaukee’s lead to 16 with six minutes to play. And ended whatever fleeting hope Boston had of mounting a comeback in Sunday’s 101-89 defeat.

“Threw it to the backboard,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m lucky God blessed me with the ability to jump.”

Deadpanned Jrue Holiday, “I could probably do [that] on an eight-foot hoop.”

Added Mike Budenholzer, "That's just pure talent, just pure instinct. He's a great player, he does things that are unique and special and timely. That's one of those plays where you're just happy he's on our side.”

Milwaukee took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. And Antetokounmpo reminded everyone why he should still be considered the best player on the planet. It wasn’t vintage Giannis. He shot 9-for-25. He missed both of his three’s. He committed a goofy foul—his fourth—late in the third quarter that sent him to the bench. But he scored 24 points. He pulled down 13 rebounds. He handed out 12 assists. He contributed to a stifling Bucks defense.

And, most importantly, his team won.

David Butler II/USA Today Sports

The MVP will be revealed later this month. Giannis won’t win it. He likely won’t finish higher than third. But his play on Sunday is a reminder that when he is sharp, he is close to unstoppable. Those Boston defenders that effectively limited Kevin Durant? Antetokounmpo barreled right through them. When Boston mixed up its defenses, Giannis patiently picked it apart.

“We went too quick [with double teams] sometimes,” said Celtics coach Ime Udoka. “He's going to find those passes, so we have to be careful not to come too quickly with the double."

Boston manhandled Brooklyn last round. But this is a different series. The Bucks love physical play. “Maybe I’m weird, but I thrive through physicality,” Antetokounmpo said. And Milwaukee can dish it out. The Bucks’ front line of Giannis, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis dominated the Celtics frontcourt, controlling the glass (54-48 edge in rebounds) and limiting Boston to 20 points in the paint. They forced turnovers (18) and scored a lot off of them (27 points) while limiting the Celtics’ production in the paint (20 points)

"They hit us in the mouth early,” Jaylen Brown said.

Said Al Horford , “They were on a different level.”

Boston has an elite defense. In Game 1, Milwaukee’s was better. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points. Brown had 12. As a team, the Celtics shot 33.3% from the field. They made just 10 shots from inside the three-point line. Lopez’s return from a back injury in mid-March has morphed a good Bucks defense into a great one. In Game 1, Lopez pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots in 28 minutes. “He’s so active,” said Antetokounmpo. “He’s been amazing.”

Amazing? That’s Antetokounmpo. Any other year Antetokounmpo would have been a shoo-in for MVP. He averaged 30 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists during the regular season. He remained one of the NBA’s top defensive players. In the first round against Chicago, Giannis averaged 28.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists, numbers that would have been better if not for only playing 29 minutes in a Game 3 laugher.

The Bucks have drawn first blood in this series. The absence of Khris Middleton , who is expected to miss this series with a knee injury, is significant, but Milwaukee believes it can win with sturdy defense. Since a sluggish first two games against Chicago they have looked like the defending champs.

“I think we have played way better defensively [since then],” said Antetokounmpo. “We have realized in order for us to to win games, we have to guard. One of our best scorers is not out there. We know we have to guard. If we don’t guard, we don’t have a chance.”

The Celtics need to regroup. “We got to do a better job of doing what we want to do and not letting them dictate that throughout the course of the game,” Tatum said. They need to match Milwaukee’s physicality. They need get off the three-point line (50 attempts in Game 1) and force the issue in the paint.

Home court advantage is gone. The momentum gained from a four-game sweep of Brooklyn has come to a screeching halt. “We’ve been resilient all year,” Brown said. “This is just a testament to what we have experienced throughout the season, the ups and downs. This group is tested, so just we just got to come out with confidence and not lose our faith in each other.”

And they have to contain Giannis. The ex-MVP won’t win MVP but he is playing like an MVP. The Middleton injury hurts. But against Boston, Antetokounmpo and a sturdy defense may be enough.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Daily

Report: There are ‘widespread rumblings’ that Doc Rivers is intrigued by Lakers job

The Los Angeles Lakers will need to find a new head coach before the start of the 2022-23 season. Even before the 2021-22 season came to an end for the Lakers, it was pretty clear that former head coach Frank Vogel’s days were numbered. His tenure is officially a thing of the past now, and names are already popping up in terms of who could be in the running for the highly coveted position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Thursday that is going viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Kevin Durant
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Timberwolves#Mvp
Urban Milwaukee

Medical Update on Khris Middleton

MILWAUKEE (May 5, 2022) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton continues to make steady progress on his left knee injury rehabilitation and additional updates will be provided as appropriate. Middleton was originally diagnosed with a left knee MCL sprain in Game 2 of the Bucks’ First Round series vs. Chicago on April 20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets interviewing Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best in the business with assistant coach Darvin Ham, and opposing teams have taken notice. With head coaching positions league-wide opening up, several teams have already expressed interest in adding Ham to be the voice of their franchise, and a new team has been added to the list as of Tuesday morning.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy