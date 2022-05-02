ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mama June's Ex Sugar Bear Possibly Has Cancer

By Andrew Roberts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a roller coaster for the Honey Boo Boo clan in the years since the TLC series ended and evolved on WE tv. Mama June has had run-ins with the law, weight loss makeovers, and eventual road to recovery in recent months. Honey Boo Boo has grown from the...

bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Just Introduced Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton to a Special Guy in Her Life

The Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is just days away, but lucky for you, Bravo Insider is here to give you a first look at the May 1 episode. The first look has it all, as we get an inside glimpse of what Kenya Moore's Dancing with the Stars rehearsals were like, and Kenya spills the tea to Kandi Burruss and newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton about her special bond with dance pro Brandon Armstrong.
Daily Mail

Mama June's ex-fiancé Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson to see a specialist after a dentist 'found signs of gum cancer' during cosmetic makeover

Mama June's ex-fiancé Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson is reportedly going to see a cancer specialist after a dentist found signs of gum cancer during an appointment. According to a report from TMZ on Sunday, the 50-year-old reality star, who is the father of Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, went to Los Angeles-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Tania Farshi for a set of new teeth on Thursday.
Distractify

Who Is Marlo Hampton Dating? The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Billionaire Ex Bought Her a House

Since Marlo Hampton first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s been on the receiving of a lot of questions and criticisms about her life. Many inquiries have been made regarding Marlo’s job, her decision to take in her nephews, and how she keeps herself in a Rolls Royce. As a long-time "friend" of the show, though, Marlo only had to share certain parts of her life with Bravo’s audience.
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2' Star Bar Smith's Mom Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Outside of the co-parenting drama fans are used to seeing on Teen Mom 2, ever so often viewers are left emotionally impacted by the cast and their loved ones. During the May 3 episode of the hit MTV reality series, Ashley Jones and Bar Smith received heartbreaking news: Smith's mother had been diagnosed with cancer. The young father and husband learned that doctors found "a bunch of malignant stuff" on his mother's spine, according to her, who viewers know as Shen. "It's a tumor and they can't stop it," she explained, as Bar began to break down in tears. But despite the diagnosis, she refused to be sad. She even joked that she's excited about getting "free" massage therapy sessions because of her condition. More than anything, she begged Bar not to worry because he has Ashley and their daughter Holly to consider and care for.
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Upworthy

A single gay man just made history with the birth of his son via surrogacy

A single gay man from Melbourne, Australia, is finally living his lifelong dream of fatherhood with the birth of his son via surrogacy. Despite a long and challenging journey, Shaun Resnik made history as the first single man in the Australian state of Victoria to become a father via surrogacy, following the arrival of his baby boy Eli Michael on March 22 this year. The process took three and a half years, but he could not be more thankful for his newborn son. He hoped that his story of fatherhood would open doors for other single folks who wish to become parents, The Daily Mail reports.
Page Six

Malia Obama spends quality time with Sasha’s boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

Fitting in just fine! Sasha Obama’s new boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr. was spotted hanging out with Malia Obama in Los Angeles on Sunday. Malia was seen smoking a cigarette as she bonded with her little sister’s new beau while taking a walk in a public park, pics obtained by the Daily Mail reveal. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was dressed casually in a big T-shirt, baggy jeans and Birkenstock clogs. Meanwhile, Clifton Jr., the son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell, wore a navy tracksuit and a backwards baseball cap. The duo appeared to be relaxed in...
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Alec’s 7th baby with Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin’s soon-to-be seventh half-sibling is “none of [her] business.” On the heels of her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin announcing they’re expecting another child together, Ireland shared in a four-slide Instagram statement that she’s unbothered by the exponentially growing family and those “alarmingly obsessed” with the “30 Rock” alum. “Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business.” Ireland, who is...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
