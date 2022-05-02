Mama June's Ex Sugar Bear Possibly Has Cancer

Outside of the co-parenting drama fans are used to seeing on Teen Mom 2, ever so often viewers are left emotionally impacted by the cast and their loved ones. During the May 3 episode of the hit MTV reality series, Ashley Jones and Bar Smith received heartbreaking news: Smith's mother had been diagnosed with cancer. The young father and husband learned that doctors found "a bunch of malignant stuff" on his mother's spine, according to her, who viewers know as Shen. "It's a tumor and they can't stop it," she explained, as Bar began to break down in tears. But despite the diagnosis, she refused to be sad. She even joked that she's excited about getting "free" massage therapy sessions because of her condition. More than anything, she begged Bar not to worry because he has Ashley and their daughter Holly to consider and care for.

