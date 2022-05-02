ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Name released of Janesville man killed in workplace shooting

MyStateline.com
 4 days ago

The name of the Janesville man killed at his workplace was released on Sunday. Name released of Janesville man killed in workplace …....

www.mystateline.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I don’t really care’: Janesville shooting suspect confessed to police, complaint alleges

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a Janesville business confessed to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police say Todd shot and killed Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, at Precision...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police, city leaders address violence

Eight people have been murdered in the City of Rockford since the start of the year, and six of those have come in the last two months. Former Mercyhealth executive sentenced to 3 1/2 years …. Rockford’s Boys and Girls Club receives award. Rockford organization receives grant to help...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WISN

Woman standing on sidewalk hit & killed in violent crash

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman has been killed in a violent reckless driving crash. The medical examiner identified her as Yolanda Baxter. She was a pedestrian, standing on the sidewalk at the corner of North 35th Street and West Lisbon Avenue. Police said the crash happened just before...
KRMG

Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack, note in Wisconsin

GREEN WAY, Wis. — A dog was found tied up to a fire hydrant in a Wisconsin neighborhood over the weekend by a neighbor, with a note and backpack. WFRV says the dog was found at a fire hydrant near the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street by a neighbor, who told them the note left with the dog said the family couldn’t take care of her anymore and her name is “Baby Girl”. The dog was also left with a backpack filled with food, treats, and toys.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison housing inspector on balcony collapse during Mifflin Street Block Party: ‘We will learn from this’

MADISON, Wis. — Cameron Knott said he couldn’t believe his ears or his eyes when a balcony collapsed at a home on Mifflin Street during the annual unsanctioned Mifflin Street Block Party, injuring three people. “You heard the cracking of the wood and then a lot of people screamed because it really doesn’t happen ever,” Knott recalled. He described the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dodgeville daycare director placed on leave amid police investigation

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The director of a Catholic school daycare in Dodgeville is on administrative leave pending a police investigation, according to a Facebook post from the school. Father Bill Van Wagner of St. Joseph’s Parish in Dodgeville posted on Facebook late Monday night, informing the community that the Dodgeville Police Department has become involved in an investigation of the...
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Fugitive taken into custody near Lake Delton following multi-county pursuit

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Police officers took a fugitive into custody in the Lake Delton area Thursday afternoon following a pursuit across multiple counties, officials said. The Lake Delton Police Department said the fugitive is in custody and there is no danger to the public. Jennifer Fedie from the Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers and officers from other agencies were...
LAKE DELTON, WI
WIFR

Former Mercyhealth VP sentenced for kickback scheme

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton, Wis., was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 3.5 years in prison for wire fraud and tax evasion. Bortner, the former Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Mercyhealth in Janesville, pleaded guilty to the charges...
MILTON, WI
MyStateline.com

Belvidere names new fire chief

The City of Belvidere has a new fire chief, and it is a familiar face to the department. Former Mercyhealth executive sentenced to 3 1/2 years …. Rockford organization receives grant to help families …. Ogle County K9 receives body armor. Suspect wanted in Loves Park credit card fraud. Keeping...
BELVIDERE, IL

