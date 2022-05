CHICAGO (CBS) -- On May 4, 1997 – 25 years ago Wednesday – Chicago real estate magnate Lee Miglin was found brutally murdered under a car in the garage of his Gold Coast mansion. The killer was Andrew Cunanan – a spree killer who murdered a total of five people, including fashion designer Gianni Versace, before he took his own life. Cunanan became the most wanted and feared man in America, leaving the nation in a simultaneous state of terror and fascination as his grisly crimes played out over a period of more than two months. ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO