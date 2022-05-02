ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Police confirm one dead in overnight shooting on Lapey Street

MyStateline.com
 4 days ago

New from overnight, Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at the 3000 block of Lapey Street in Rockford. Rockford Police confirm one dead in...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three murders in Rockford in less than a week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are currently trying to solve three murders that happened just days apart. A woman was killed on Greendale Drive a week ago from Monday, followed by a man being killed on Grant Avenue on Wednesday and a 42-year-old man being killed late Saturday night on Lapey Street off of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Girl, 17, found dead in Tinley Park home; authorities rule death a homicide

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was found dead in the lower level of a home in Tinley Park over the weekend, and authorities have ruled her death a homicide. Tinley Park police were called Sunday night to the 7800 block of West 167th Street in the southwest suburb. They found the teenage girl dead on the lower level of the home. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has ruled the girl's death a homicide, police said. Police detectives have identified a person of interest, who is not a threat to the community. A memorial has been set up in front of the house where the girl's body was found.
TINLEY PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suburban Chicago#Republicans#Violent Crime#Rockford Police#Emerson House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

3 Freeport men arrested on weapons charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Freeport men have been arrested in relation to two separate incidents involving armed suspects. Marsean Baker, 19, and Jaedyn Baker, 20, are both charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapons with a FOID, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon: under 21 years of age and Resisting Arrest. Baker is […]
FREEPORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy