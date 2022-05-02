Fire condemns Rockford home

Stacey Baca announced she is leaving ABC 7 Chicago after 20 years. Of course, Chicago residents who adore this news anchor want to know why she is leaving. Baca hopes to spend more time with her family, especially her other half. Stacey Baca’s husband, Todd Gilchrist, is pretty low-key and has next to no social media presence. He doesn’t appear on his journalist wife’s social pages often either. When he does, it is when Baca expresses how much she loves her beau. The small glimpses into their relationship has her followers swooning and craving to know more about who Todd Gilchrist is. So we reveal more about Baca’s husband’s background in this Todd Gilchrist wiki.

