The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday it struck a military airfield in southern Ukraine loaded with weapons and ammunition from the United States and Europe. The ministry claimed a "high-precision" Onyx missile was used by Russian forces to destroy the airfield's runway and a hanger holding the weapons and ammunition. The alleged attack occurred at the main airport of the Ukrainian city of Odesa. The regional governor of Odesa, Maksym Marchenko, said the missile was launched from the Russian-annexed region of Crimea.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO