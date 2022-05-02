11th annual Cycle for Sight benefits McPherson Eye Institute
MADISON, Wis. — The 11th annual Cycle for Sight was Sunday morning at the Capitol Square.
The fundraiser benefitted eye research at the McPherson Eye Research Institute at UW-Madison.
Blinding disease affects millions of Americans, including 100,000 people in Wisconsin.
Cycle for Sight met its goal of $50,000 in donations.
