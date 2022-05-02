ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

11th annual Cycle for Sight benefits McPherson Eye Institute

By Stephen Cohn
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gu4WX_0fQ5VOpr00

MADISON, Wis. — The 11th annual Cycle for Sight was Sunday morning at the Capitol Square.

The fundraiser benefitted eye research at the McPherson Eye Research Institute at UW-Madison.

Blinding disease affects millions of Americans, including 100,000 people in Wisconsin.

Cycle for Sight met its goal of $50,000 in donations.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: “Kindness Bank” inspiring positive change in the community

MADISON, Wis. – There’s new type of non-profit in the Dane County area. It’s called “Kindness Bank.” Julie Ann Gullickson is the Executive Director & Co-Founder of Kindness Bank. The goal is to invest in improving community health & well-being through the “Impact of Kindness,” both personally and professionally. In addition, Kindness Bank created a new Madison meetup group called...
DANE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crawford County sheriff alleges sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday….
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Charity#Mcpherson Eye Institute#Uw Madison#Channel 3000
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Terry Jackson Jr.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Terry Jackson Jr. He is accused of shooting and killing Brittany Booker, a mother of six, in Racine.
Urban Milwaukee

Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Does Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels actually live outside Wisconsin?. Records show that Tim and his wife Barbara Michels have owned a home in Connecticut since 2017, as reported by Wisconsin Right Now (WRN). “The couple first purchased a home in exclusive Greenwich, a bedroom community for celebrities and millionaires...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox News

Wisconsin pair electrocuted to death after attempting TikTok trend

A man and a woman electrocuted themselves to death while attempting to re-create a viral TikTok trend. Wisconsin police said they responded to a residential fire in Marathon County in early April and ultimately discovered two individuals dead at the scene. Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, were discovered in the garage, both having died by electrocution, police said.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

At least 1,000 protest at Wisconsin State Capitol as US Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. — At least 1,000 demonstrators rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday evening, one day after a report surfaced that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that has protected the right to an abortion for nearly five decades. Protesters, many holding signs, filled the Capitol steps before marching down State...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Detroit

86-Year-Old Michigan Man Found Guilty Of Killing Wife In Wisconsin In 1975

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Door County on Friday found an 86-year-old man guilty of killing his wife and disposing of her body more than four decades ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder and disinterment of the dead against Richard Pierce, who has maintained his innocence. Carol Jean Pierce has not been seen since Sept. 5, 1975 and her remains have never been found. Investigators say Richard Pierce moved to Cheboygan, Michigan shortly after his wife disappeared. Investigators searched Pierce’s Michigan home in 2008. Prosecutors believe the Carol Jean Pierce’s body was hidden in the Michigan...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy