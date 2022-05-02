commUNITY spotlight: Sickle Cell! Jasmine Parker battled to the end

Naomi Judd, iconic country star and one-half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, took her own life on Saturday following a longtime battle with mental illness at 76 years old, multiple sources confirm. A rep for the late singer hasn't commented. Naomi's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, announced their...
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
A Hudson Valley beauty queen is raising awareness to a genetic disorder that she’s suffered with since she was a baby. Brianna Worden is the current Miss New York International and suffers from a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system, called neurofibromatosis or “NF.”. The 26-year-old...
New owners have made a few changes at the Asa Ransom House, starting with renaming the historic inn The Duke of Clarence; and launching a new restaurant called Adelaide’s. The restaurant will be led by Chef Isaac Layzod, formerly with Share Kitchen in Williamsville, who has created a European/continental menu to replace the former Americana-style eatery.
Cheslie Kryst's mother, April Simpkins, is opening up about her daughter's longtime battle with depression and death on Jan. 30. In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, April and her husband, David, sat down for their first interview after their daughter's death, discussing her final words and the legacy she's left behind.
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — From TikTok to inside a classroom, Kristie Keidel, a sixth-grade teacher at North Tonawanda Intermediate School is turning heads. "I love to dance. I love to rap. I love to sing. So I just started, during the pandemic. That's when I did my first TikTok. And I started dancing and I used some of my math raps. I decided to put them up there for other teachers," Keidel said.
