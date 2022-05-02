ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mongo: Why Detroiters will get shortchanged in the cannabis business

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe writer hosts a 910 AM radio show on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon. Once again, too many Detroit residents will miss out on the opportunity to get in on the marijuana business. The revised ordinance that allows just 100 new marijuana shops in Detroit doesn't go far enough, or adequately address...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 10

Queen Shelain
4d ago

Mr. Mongo I have to agree with you we always end up with "that's good enough. But we lose so many of our young people to cities with brighter lights and better weather and 21 century thinking. It's time for the city council and Mayor to take the shackles off their minds. Do more to make our city a destination instead of a delay.

Reply
2
Related
MetroTimes

Former Detroit Lions open flagship dispensary in Michigan

Primitiv, the cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims, has announced the opening of its flagship dispensary in Niles, Michigan. Located at 1286 S. 11th St., Primitiv will not only sell its own cannabis products, but will also carry other Michigan-based cannabis brands as well, such as Hyman Cannabis, Pleasantrees, and White Boy Rick's The 8th.
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Low-Income Black Homeowners in Detroit Can Apply for $20 Million in Home Repair Grants

Mainly targeting low-income Black homeowners in Detroit, three organizations are providing $20 million in funding to help residents with much-needed home repairs. Described as the only 100 percent grant program of its type in the Midwest, the Detroit Home Repair Fund (DHRF) is funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation, ProMedica, and DTE Energy. That trio, committed to offering the funds over the next three years, announced the program will serve over 1,000 Detroit homeowners.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Hazel Park, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Walled Lake, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Highland Park, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Business
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Oakland Press

Rochester Hills woman crowned as 2022 Ms. Senior Michigan

Shock and Awe might be a good way to describe the reaction of this year’s Ms. Senior Michigan pageant winner when she discovered her newly crowned title. Rochester Hills resident Madhuri Agarwal, 61, was clearly shocked when she heard her name announced as the winner. In fact, she mouthed the word “no” as the bouquet of roses were handed to her and tears began streaming down her face.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Sold Marijuana At Detroit Home From A Vending Machine

DETROIT (AP) — A man told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his Detroit home, federal agents said. The man, who has a felony record, was arrested last week and charged with illegally possessing guns. The FBI said he explained how he made a living when they arrived in March with a search warrant. The man “owned and operated the marijuana vending machine attached to the residence for four years, making approximately $2,000 per day,” an agent said in a court filing. Agents were aware of the machine because they had made purchases to collect evidence in February and March. Agents discovered 18 firearms throughout the house, dozens of rounds of ammunition and several pounds of suspected marijuana. The man was released on bond by a federal magistrate judge. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Archer
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House Near Muskegon, Michigan: Everything Left Behind

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to move...another thing to vacate...but to split and leave practically EVERYthing behind? It's not a unique circumstance – but what excuse is there for leaving everything besides just plain not wanting to bother?
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election decided a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Results for the May 3 election are located below. Clinton. LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED. Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment,...
LANSING, MI
MetroTimes

Metro Detroit-based Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop pulls out all the stops

Who would have thought to put one of dining's pricier delicacies on a food truck? Nick Wilson and his partner and aunt, Kathryn Wilson, did it in 2018. Improbably, a $35 lobster roll is their best-seller when the truck makes its weekly rounds of various gyms, a sneaker store, and a dispensary in the metro area. At their new carry-out-only storefront in Dearborn, people are ordering an $18 half-roll plus "something else," says Nick Wilson: "We have so many ideas and people want to try a little bit of everything."
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit River#Detroit City Council#Marijuana#African Americans
WNEM

May 5 final day to claim $1M Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Make sure to check your Powerball tickets because time is running out to claim the $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery. The winning ticket from the May 5, 2021 drawing was sold at Warren Market, located at 28069 Mound Road in Warren. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.
WARREN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Michigan Remains Unclaimed, Expires May 5

(CBS DETROIT) –– Are you the winner? A $1 million winning Powerball Prize remains unclaimed and is set to expire Thursday, according to Michigan Lottery. Officials say the winning ticket was sold at Warren Market on Mound Road in Warren and matches the five white balls drawn: 16-23-28-40-63. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on May 5. If unclaimed, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. The winner should contact Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize. It must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
WARREN, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Time to get rid of Michigan’s deposit law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s time to get rid of Michigan's deposit law. The law amounts to an unfair tax on the poor, for starters. I personally know several people in higher income brackets who simply toss cans and bottles in the garbage even though they could cash them in at the grocery store. To them, it's not worth the bother. Or the mess.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy