Mongo: Why Detroiters will get shortchanged in the cannabis business

DETROIT (AP) — A man told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his Detroit home, federal agents said. The man, who has a felony record, was arrested last week and charged with illegally possessing guns. The FBI said he explained how he made a living when they arrived in March with a search warrant. The man "owned and operated the marijuana vending machine attached to the residence for four years, making approximately $2,000 per day," an agent said in a court filing. Agents were aware of the machine because they had made purchases to collect evidence in February and March. Agents discovered 18 firearms throughout the house, dozens of rounds of ammunition and several pounds of suspected marijuana. The man was released on bond by a federal magistrate judge.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO