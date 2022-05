When the New York Yankees dealt Gary Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins this March, it seemed like a classic change-of-scenery opportunity that should have worked for both sides. Sánchez was no longer the consistent game-breaker he’d been in 2016-17, either because too many coaches got into his head, or because the league figured out his bat enough to limit his offensive usefulness to the point his defense would no longer fly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO