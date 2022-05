The list of non-Reagans who have joined the family at Sunday dinner is a small one, but with the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale, it’s growing by one. In “Silver Linings,” airing May 6, as the photos reveal, Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa), who works as an investigator at the D.A.’s office, often with Erin (Bridget Moynahan), has scored that coveted invite. What will lead to that? We’ll have to wait and see, but it isn’t too surprising to see that Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the late Joe Reagan’s son and Frank’s (Tom Selleck) grandson, is also present for the dinner, given that the logline reveals he’s working with his uncles, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes).

