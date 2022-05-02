ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXmJF_0fQ5UKPa00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people died in a crash that occurred on Gettysburg Avenue on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.

Teen, child seriously injured in fiery Warren County crash

Dayton police confirmed on Monday that four people died in the crash and one 15-year-old girl survived. Police believe she is still recovering but is in stable condition. Excessive speed is believed to be involved in the accident.

Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department reported that officers were in the area earlier that day in relation to reported street racing. Henderson said that police are working to combat these incidents.

Dayton police reported that one vehicle crashed into a pole. Power crews were on the scene to repair the pole sometime Sunday evening.

Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Dayton

The crash remains under investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Mike Johnson
3d ago

Gettysburg Avenue one of the fastest and dangerous race track in dayton ohio

Reply
6
Related
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Wdtn#Dayton#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
WDTN

1 injured in overnight crash in Dayton

According to Dayton police, the crash occurred on Gettysburg Avenue and Kings Highway just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said a car turned in front of another vehicle, causing the crash.
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy