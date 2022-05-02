Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people died in a crash that occurred on Gettysburg Avenue on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.

Dayton police confirmed on Monday that four people died in the crash and one 15-year-old girl survived. Police believe she is still recovering but is in stable condition. Excessive speed is believed to be involved in the accident.

Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department reported that officers were in the area earlier that day in relation to reported street racing. Henderson said that police are working to combat these incidents.

Dayton police reported that one vehicle crashed into a pole. Power crews were on the scene to repair the pole sometime Sunday evening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

