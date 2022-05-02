ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter, Randall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT With light winds and abundant moisture near a weak front, areas of fog are expected overnight into early Friday morning. This is most likely near and north of I-70. Visibility may be below a half mile at times. If you have travel plans tonight or Friday morning, be sure to slow down as visibility may fluctuate over short distances.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Upper Jefferson; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Bernard, Orleans, southeastern St. Tammany, northern Jefferson Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Hancock Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, East New Orleans, Metairie, Lake Catherine, Pearlington, Lacombe and Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 229 and 232, and between mile markers 238 and 266. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Eastern Ascension, Southern Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Ascension; Southern Livingston; St. James; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, eastern Ascension, St. James, northwestern St. Charles, north central Terrebonne, southeastern Livingston, south central Tangipahoa, northwestern Lafourche and eastern Assumption Parishes through 1230 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Whitehall to near Bayou Geneve. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Schriever, Montz, Garyville, Supreme, Raceland, Chackbay, Whitehall, Killona, Norco, Edgard and South Vacherie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 183 and 214. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Toole Gusty and Erratic Outflow Winds Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, continue to move east and northeast across portions of Central and North Central Montana this evening. These showers and storms have been producing gusty and erratic winds of between 45 to 55 mph at times, in addition to brief burst of heavy rain. Be prepared for sudden wind gusts, especially if driving.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected alongside these strong winds. Look for visibility to be greatly reduce at times, especially around the US-50 corridor.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday by 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. .Recent rainfall and upstream snowmelt has led to elevated water levels for the Michigamme River near Republic. However, river levels are beginning to fall slowly. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. For the Verdigris River...including Altoona, Independence, Coffeyville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Verdigris River Independence 30.0 32.3 Thu 11 pm CD 21.4 13.5 12.4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK AND THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214...216...240...241 244 THROUGH 247...AND 249 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 240, 241, 244, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...Saturday late morning into Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Strongest winds from Park and Jefferson Counties across the Palmer Divide area. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Malibu Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog include the Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be affected at local airports. If flying via LAX International Airport or Long Beach Airport, please check with your airline for any delays or cancellations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin, Hart, Larue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hardin; Hart; Larue A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT/330 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTH CENTRAL HART AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT/312 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Munfordville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hodgenville, Upton, Sonora, Talley, Boundary Oak, Mathers Mill, Leafdale, Maxine and Tanner. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 245 AM CDT. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Joplin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shoal Creek near Joplin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, back up of water occurs on Silver Creek and floods low lying roadways near the confluence with Shoal Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/23/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:58:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6am Saturday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although surf is expected to ease slightly this weekend, elevated trade-wind swell will continue to produce rough surf conditions along east reefs the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC125-133-060815- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.W.0003.000000T0000Z-220506T0806Z/ /TCMO2.N.ER.220505T0305Z.220505T0530Z.220506T0206Z.NO/ 1133 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 1 foot occurs over croplands... pastures... and rural roads along the river. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 03/15/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK

Community Policy