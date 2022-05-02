ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Two Final Season Debuts Lead Netflix Top 10

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend was a big one for fans of Netflix original shows. Two of the most popular original series Netflix has to offer came to an end on the same day, forcing subscribers to say goodbye to both in the span of just one weekend. Ozark and Grace and Frankie...

comicbook.com

BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Star Wishes Luffy A Happy Birthday: Watch

Netflix is currently in the business of creating live-action anime adaptations, with the streaming service working on recreating the popular Shonen series of One Piece for a new batch of viewers. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an executive producer on the project, fans are wondering if the series will be able to capture the magic of the early adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, to celebrate Luffy's birthday, the young actor who is set to play the Straw Hat Captain has released a new video for fans.
ComicBook

Netflix Sued by Shareholders

It's been a rough four weeks for Netflix as the streaming service's most recently quarterly meeting brought humbling results about their growth prospects (they were in the negative) which lead to a pretty drastic dip in their stock value. Now another headache has presented itself to the company as a class action lawsuit has been filed against them. The law office of Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP has announced a suit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging that Netflix "made materially false and/or misleading statements" and as a result cost investors that owned shares from October 2021 to April 2022 quite a bit of money.
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Tom Cruise Blockbuster Climbing Netflix Top 10 Ranks

Not only has Tom Cruise proven himself a force at the box office, but he's also proving just how strong his films can be on streaming services, even if they've been out for decades. At the start of May, a Cruise vehicle from the mid-2000s made its way to Netflix, where it has been enjoying a significant surge in popularity over the last week.
ComicBook

Demand for Hit AMC Series Skyrockets on Streaming Before New Season

There has been a lot of hype around Better Call Saul with the arrival of its final season on AMC. Vince Gilligan's spinoff/prequel series has been a critical darling and a big success throughout its first five seasons, but the excitement reached an all-time high with Season 6. The show's ending is barreling towards the events that kicked off Breaking Bad and fans have been anxious to see how the two projects will eventually connect. It should come as no surprise that the second-to-last season of Better Call Saul generated a ton of buzz and streaming attention when it finally made its way to Netflix.
ComicBook

New AEW Series Confirmed for TBS

A new AEW series is coming to TBS in the near future, as confirmed by WarnerMedia's Ringleaders on Tuesday. The property sent out an email asking fans what they want the new series to be called, offering up a description of what it will be — "AEW's top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other... Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they've lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren't enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned... and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we'll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company."
ComicBook

The Equalizer Renewed for Two More Seasons by CBS

CBS today announced that The Equalizer will be back for seasons three and four, as well. Queen Latifah stars in the series as a woman with a mysterious and dangerous background, who helps people who are out of options and have nowhere else to turn. The Equalizer is Sunday's #1 scripted series, averaging 9.46 million viewers. In the second season to date, the show has amassed 1.2 billion potential social media impressions. The series had a major shakeup this season, as William Bishop (Chris Noth) was written out, the character killed in a plane crash back in April.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard's Season 2 Finale Has a Surprising Connection to The Original Series

Star Trek: Picard's second season has wrapped. Its final episode included a surprising tie to Star Trek: The Original Series. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Picard Season Two finale follow. One of this season's subplots was about Adam Soong, an ancestor of Data's creator Noonien Soong. Adam Soong has been conducting experiments, creating genetically engineered human clones. His rise to power and the success of his work bring about the totalitarian alternate future of the Confederation. However, when Jean-Luc Picard and his crew arrive, the only one of his projects to survive is Kore, his "daughter." But Kore doesn't know about her true origin. Once Q reveals it to her, she becomes angry with her "father." The final episode shows Kore putting an end to her father's experiments for good by permanently deleting all of the data from his work. Soong instead is forced to turn his attention toward a lone physical file left lingering in a drawer: "Project Khan."
ComicBook

Disney+ Original Movie Returns to #1 in Streaming Charts

Way back in December, Encanto hit Disney+ after being released in theatres for about a month. Ever since then, the animated film has been a force to be reckoned with. Earlier this year, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" became the first Disney song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to top the Billboard charts. The movie also won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature as well as the Academy Award in the same category. Since its debut on Disney+, Encanto spent a long time dominating Netflix and every other streaming service. The movie was finally knocked out of the top spot when Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project was released, but the movie is back with a vengeance. According to the Nielsen charts, Encanto is once again the top-streaming film.
ComicBook

Naruto Needs to Give These Characters Spin-Offs ASAP

Naruto has been around for decades, and even still, fans cannot help but want more of the hit series. From its first anime outing to its ongoing sequel, the Hidden Leaf Village and its surrounding neighbors have put out some colorful characters. Of course, this means fans all have ideas of which ninja need spin-offs, but some definitely deserve the spotlight more than others.
ComicBook

More WWE Releases Are Reportedly Coming Soon

WWE released 10 wrestlers from NXT and the Performance Center back on April 29, with the biggest departures being Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens and Dexter Lumis. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer noted in the days that followed that more NXT releases like these could be expected throughout the rest of the year as the developmental program is evaluating wrestlers every 90 days to determine whether or not they've improved. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast then noted on Thursday that more releases would be on the way soon per a source within WWE.
