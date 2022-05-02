ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

‘Halloween’ baddie Michael Myers appears in Carlinville, Ill. home listing photos

By Kevin S. Held
 4 days ago

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A seller’s market is spurring homeowners to get creative when listing their houses. A Macoupin County, Illinois woman’s love of all things horror helped spark an idea to showcase her family’s home online for potential buyers.

Danielle Sullivan had her son, Cole, dress up as “Halloween” slasher Michael Myers and pose for photos around their house on E. Hoehn Street in Carlinville.

The 4-bedroom, 4-bath residence has a finished basement, a detached garage, a large rear deck, and a spacious backyard.

Sellers Danielle and Owen Sullivan say they’ve done a family costume for the last 22 years and always go big for Halloween.

You won’t have to worry about running into Michael if you buy the house. The Sullivans have already moved. Their new home, ironically, is located a few blocks over on Elm Street.

You can read the listing and scroll through more photos of the property by clicking here .

