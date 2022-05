CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly will be holding the annual State of the City Address this afternoon, May 5, 2022. It will take place at the Tivoli Theatre from 2 to 4:30 Thursday afternoon. It will be a different kind of State of the City Address as there will be multiple speakers from across the community.

