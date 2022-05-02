ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callahan, Jones, Shackelford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Callahan; Jones;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. For the Verdigris River...including Altoona, Independence, Coffeyville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Verdigris River Independence 30.0 32.3 Thu 11 pm CD 21.4 13.5 12.4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 245 AM CDT. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Joplin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shoal Creek near Joplin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, back up of water occurs on Silver Creek and floods low lying roadways near the confluence with Shoal Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/23/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 245 AM CDT. Target Area: McDonald The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elk River near Tiff City. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, moderate flood stage. Flood waters affect the north and south side of the Highway 43 Bridge and the Cowskin Public Fishing access area on the northeast side of the bridge. The Waste Water Treatment Plant begins flood prevention measures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 AM CDT Friday was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 6.6 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 10/01/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Western Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, southwestern St. James, southeastern Iberville and Assumption Parishes through 1130 PM CDT At 1046 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Supreme, Paincourtville and Belle Rose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If on or near area waterways, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Montz, or near Laplace, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Norco around 1210 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 213 and 216. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barton The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Barton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 715 AM CDT Friday. * At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar, Golden City, Lamar Heights, Kenoma and Boston. This includes the following low water crossings Muddy Creek at Highway 126. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drive slowly when encountering heavy rain. Visibility will be reduced and hydroplaning could occur. Target Area: Macon FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Missouri, including the following counties, Daviess, Linn MO, Livingston and Macon. * WHEN...Until 630 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Ponding of water on roadways could cause hydroplaning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chillicothe, Brookfield, Marceline, Bucklin, Meadville, Laclede, Linneus, Wheeling, Utica, Chula, Lock Springs, Spring Hill and Saint Catherine. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MACON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Grainger, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anderson; Grainger; Knox; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Anderson, northeastern Knox, southwestern Grainger and southern Union Counties through 145 AM EDT At 1253 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clinton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Clinton, Maynardville, Plainview, Halls, Blaine, Norris, Luttrell, Andersonville and Rose Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Greene, Stone, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Stone; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Southern Webster County in southwestern Missouri * Until 630 AM CDT Friday. * At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Highlandville, Rogersville, Seymour, Sparta, Crane and Fordland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected alongside these strong winds. Look for visibility to be greatly reduce at times, especially around the US-50 corridor.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin A gust front with strong winds ahead of showers and isolated weak thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin, western Fergus and eastern Chouteau Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Fort Benton to 8 miles southwest of Geraldine to Geyser. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Fort Benton, Stanford, Geraldine, Denton, Winifred, Windham, Moccasin, Glengarry, Danvers, Loma, Coffee Creek, Suffolk, Square Butte, Judith Landing, Hilger, Christina, Iliad, Virgelle and Benchland. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 29 and 58, and between mile markers 70 and 88. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 1 and 17. Highway 87 between mile markers 44 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, east central Cameron, northwestern St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Henry to 16 miles south of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Iberia, Abbeville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Gueydan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Cypremort Point, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Intracoastal City, Erath, Delcambre, Glencoe, Esther, Lydia, Wright, Jefferson Island and Sorrel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT With light winds and abundant moisture near a weak front, areas of fog are expected overnight into early Friday morning. This is most likely near and north of I-70. Visibility may be below a half mile at times. If you have travel plans tonight or Friday morning, be sure to slow down as visibility may fluctuate over short distances.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Upper Jefferson; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Bernard, Orleans, southeastern St. Tammany, northern Jefferson Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Hancock Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, East New Orleans, Metairie, Lake Catherine, Pearlington, Lacombe and Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 229 and 232, and between mile markers 238 and 266. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas Gusty showers will impact portions of Tensas, Madison, Concordia, Catahoula, central Richland, Franklin Parishes in northeastern Louisiana and northwestern Adams Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1032 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Liddieville to Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Liddieville around 1040 PM CDT. Winnsboro around 1055 PM CDT. Mangham and Archibald around 1105 PM CDT. Monterey around 1115 PM CDT. Crowville around 1120 PM CDT. Deer Park and Bakers around 1130 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Harrisonburg, Baskin, Delta, Mound, Gilbert, Sicily Island, Ridgecrest and Richmond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

